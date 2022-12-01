Wood County Park Programs for December

Thursday, December 22; 7 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
Over the last few years, Mike has been challenged with several difficult situations and life-changing moments, including loved ones going through crisis similar to those afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis. Seeking to put positive energy into an amazing cause, Mike joined the 2022 Pacific Coast Cycling Team as a part of Bike the US for MS campaign, riding from Seattle, Washington to San Diego, California. Hear of Mikes training, his ride experience, and the impact that was made.
Register Here