Wood County Park Programs for December

Thursday, December 8; 7 – 8:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Paul has traveled all across the United States hiking, climbing mountains, hunting Sasquatch, catching sharks, competing in adventure races and much more. Despite these experiences, he finds captivating adventures in the Northwest Ohio region! Many people think they need to travel to faraway places to find adventure when we have so much to see right here in our own backyards. Paul has set out to dispel the myth that “there’s nothing to do here.” Register Here