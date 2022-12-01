North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Park Programs for December

December 2022

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.

Fall Yoga at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Mondays, December 5, 12, & 19

6 – 6:45 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this fall for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary.

Register Here

Preschoolers in the Parks: Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Tuesday, December 6;

10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adult companions must remain with children for this program.

Register Here

Long Nights Full Moon Walk

Tuesday, December 6; 6:30 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

Monthly Mindfulness

Wednesday, December 7;

7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration is required to attend this program.

Register Here

Base Camp Stories: “There’s nothing to do here;” Raising Ohio Adventure Awareness – Paul Fuzinski

Thursday, December 8;

7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Paul has traveled all across the United States hiking, climbing mountains, hunting Sasquatch, catching sharks, competing in adventure races and much more. Despite these experiences, he finds captivating adventures in the Northwest Ohio region! Many people think they need to travel to faraway places to find adventure when we have so much to see right here in our own backyards. Paul has set out to dispel the myth that “there’s nothing to do here.”

Register Here

Heritage Holiday

Saturday, December 10; 1-4 pm

Carter Historic Farm,

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join us to share some seasonal cheer at the Farm’s open house. We’ll have carols played on the player piano, cookie decorating, ornament making and other activities for the whole family. No registration is needed. This event is free and open to all.

Winter Tree ID

Sunday, December 11; 1 – 2:30 pm

Bradner Preserve,

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Get a closer look at trees without their leaves. Learn how to identify a tree based on its bark and twigs.

Register Here

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, December 14;

8 – 9:30 am

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! Sponsored by Grindhrs Coffee and Community, we’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Register Here

Nature Play: Weaving Craft

Wednesday, December 14; 10 – 11 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Please register the participating child only.

Register Here

Art in the Park:

Upcycled Gift Wrap

Friday, December 16; 7 – 9 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Learn how to turn old magazines and paper bags into attractive upcycled gift wrap! Bring your own favorite magazine pages and intact paper bags (or use the ones we have) to create beautiful and inexpensive gift wrapping. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Register Here

Nature Journaling Meetup:

Pine Trees

Saturday, December 17; 1 – 3 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome.

Register Here

Base Camp Stories: Biking the Pacific Coast for MS – Mike Armstrong

Thursday, December 22; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Over the last few years, Mike has been challenged with several difficult situations and life-changing moments, including loved ones going through crisis similar to those afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis. Seeking to put positive energy into an amazing cause, Mike joined the 2022 Pacific Coast Cycling Team as a part of Bike the US for MS campaign, riding from Seattle, Washington to San Diego, California. Hear of Mikes training, his ride experience, and the impact that was made.

 

Register Here

Owl Hike

Wednesday, December 28;

6:30 – 8 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls.

Register Here

Christmas Tree Recycling

Clean off all decorations and deliver your tree to the park for us to chip up and recycle.

Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Volunteer with us!

Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.

Do good, make an impact, and feel good. 

Learn about Volunteering

