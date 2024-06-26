Wood County Park Programs for JULY 2024

Paddle Ohio Pin Series: Sandusky Bay Saturday, July 13; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Pipe Creek Wildlife Area: Canoe Launch 2340 River Avenue, Sandusky Paddle the 3rd Ohio state designated waterway of Sandusky Bay! Meet at the Pipe Creek Wildlife Area Canoe Launch, where we’ll hand out gear and discuss the day ahead. Pack a lunch, as we’ll stop at Eagle Point, before looping back around to land back at Pipe Creek. Roughly 6 miles of coastal paddling. This trip is not recommended for new or novice paddlers. Water accesses may not be improved; expect rocky, narrow, and uneven terrain. If water conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip is subject to postponement, rerouting or cancellation. Must be 14 years of age or older (must have liability form signed by legal guardian before attending the program.) All registered participants must meet Essential Eligibility Criteria (abilities and characteristics deemed fundamental for participation). Call ahead for special needs and accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs and equipment provided. Personal equipment welcome; contact the program leader ahead of time to check to see if your personal gear is appropriate. Register