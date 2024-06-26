North Baltimore, Ohio

June 26, 2024 8:06 pm

The District Update – Water Shed
Wood County Park Programs for JULY 2024

July 2024

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Ohio Bats and Bat Hike

Tuesday, July 2; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Wood County Museum

13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn about the bat species that reside in Wood County. After the presentation, we’ll take a brief walk outdoors to look for bats emerging from their daytime roosts for the evening!

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, July 7; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rudolph Bike Park

14445 Mermill Road, Rudolph

Every first Sunday from May through August, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.

Paddle the Pond

Monday, July 8 & 22; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required.

Nature Camps

W. W. Knight Nature

29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH

July 9-12, 7-9 Years Old

July 16-19, 7-9 Years Old

July 23-26, 10-12 Years Old

July 30-2, 10-12 Years Old

Explore, learn and get dirty at our nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Need-based assistance for covering the cost of camp is available for those interested in attending. Contact program manager Jim Witter at (419) 661-1697, ext. 1 or [email protected] prior to registration for more information and to learn about whether you might qualify for financial assistance to attend. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp.

Paddle Ohio Pin Series: Sandusky Bay

Saturday, July 13; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Pipe Creek Wildlife Area: Canoe Launch

2340 River Avenue, Sandusky

Paddle the 3rd Ohio state designated waterway of Sandusky Bay! Meet at the Pipe Creek Wildlife Area Canoe Launch, where we’ll hand out gear and discuss the day ahead. Pack a lunch, as we’ll stop at Eagle Point, before looping back around to land back at Pipe Creek. Roughly 6 miles of coastal paddling. This trip is not recommended for new or novice paddlers. Water accesses may not be improved; expect rocky, narrow, and uneven terrain. If water conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip is subject to postponement, rerouting or cancellation. Must be 14 years of age or older (must have liability form signed by legal guardian before attending the program.) All registered participants must meet Essential Eligibility Criteria (abilities and characteristics deemed fundamental for participation). Call ahead for special needs and accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs and equipment provided. Personal equipment welcome; contact the program leader ahead of time to check to see if your personal gear is appropriate.

Stories of the Stars

Saturday July 13; 9:00 – 10:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. Since this program requires being able to see the stars, in the event of high cloud cover, the program will be changed to a night hike. Registration required.

Who Done It?

Wednesday, July 17; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Farm Farrowing House

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn how to narrow down the possible culprits to insect, disease and critter pest issues in vegetable production.

Boy Scout Troop 43 fishing at WWK

Family Fishing Nights

Thursday, July 18; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you are free to bring your own.

Full Buck Moon Walk

Saturday, July 20; 9:00 – 10:00 pm

Black Swamp Preserve

1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the full buck moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have red lenses. No dogs please.

River Wading

Tuesday, July 23; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet.

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, July 25; 8:30 – 8:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

Dog Days of Summer: Bark-mas in July!

Friday, July 26; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

It’s the most festive time of year, Bark-mas in July! Bring your pup to the park between 6:00 and 8:00 pm to engage in some special fun with park program leaders and Wood County Dog Shelter staff! Join in on doggie challenges and catch some special dog goodies. You’ll learn what the parks and dog shelter have to offer, and partake in the theme of each program for a barking-good time! Santa Paws will be at the park to take pictures with your pup! Dogs must be licensed, leashed, current on vaccines and prove to be well-tempered around other dogs.

Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, July 27; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided.

Visit us at the Wood County Fair!

Sunday, July 28 – Sunday, August 4; 1 – 8 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds

13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Visit our booth at the Wood County Fair for a park-like oasis at the fair. Activities, games, and park information included.

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Be a Friend!

Join the Friends of the Parks!

Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events.

Volunteer

Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.

Do good & feel good. 
Connect
Facebook  Instagram  Twitter  YouTube  Web

Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.orgs.org

