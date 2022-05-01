Wood County Park Programs for May

Summer Yoga at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve Wednesdays June – July 7:00 – 8:00 pm W. W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside unless inclement weather dictates class be moved inside to the Great Room. By registering for this program you will be welcome at each weekly class from June 1-July 20. Glory Meyer is registered with Yoga Alliance as an E-RYT 500HR yoga teacher. She has been teaching yoga for seven years, with folks of all ages from one to 87. Glory teaches a wide variety of styles of yoga, several of which will be introduced throughout this summer session. This March, Glory received the 2021 Best of Toledo Best Yoga Instructor award! 9-week Program Fee: $50 each Register