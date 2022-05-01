North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Park Programs for May

Wood County Park District

May 2022

 
Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.
 
 
Eco Explorers: Off-Trail Discovery Series
 
Sunday, May 1; 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Rudolph Savanna
10296 Rudolph Road, Rudolph
 
If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least traveled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.
 
 
 
Friends of the Parks Native Plant Sale
 
Saturday, May 7; 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Wood County Fairgrounds
Champion Building
13800 Poe Road, Bowling Green
 
Purchase quality native plants for your garden. Plants are $5 each. Shrubs are $10 each. Learn about the benefits of native plants here.
 
 
No registration needed.
 
 
Old-School Series: The Life of a Girl Named Sally
 
Saturday, May 7; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
We need your help! Carter Historic Farm is looking to bring the farm experience to classrooms across the county and is looking for input from kids like you! Participants will take part in a history lesson designed for a classroom setting. This lesson consists of a presentation, historic objects and a Great Depression era activity. Participants will then fill out a survey about their experience. This program is designed for children age 6-10.
 
 
 
Paddling Prep: Vehicle Mounting & Transport
 
Thursday, May 12; 6:30 – 8:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Loading your kayak or canoe onto your vehicle can be as daunting as it is confusing, but don’t overlook this crucial safety step on your paddling adventure. We’ll showcase a number of different methods, using a variety of equipment and vehicle types to equip you with ideas and practice for your own secure set-up. This is an engaging informational presentation – no paddling.
 
 
 
EcoLit Book Group Meeting
 
Thursday, May 12; 7:00 – 9:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
For this meeting, please read In a Desert Garden: Love and Death Among the Insects by John Alcock. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN).
 
 
 
Friends’ Migration Field Trip
 
Saturday, May 14; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
Join the Friends of the Parks on a tour in search of migrating songbirds. We’ll be traveling to Cedar Creeks Preserve and Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve before concluding the trip at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.
 
 
 
Rock Climbing Workshop
 
Saturday, May 14; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrybsurg
 
Want to get into outdoor rock climbing? This 6-hour workshop takes anyone interested in learning how to climb through various aspects of the sport. From footwork, body movement and balance, bouldering, rappelling, anchor building, belaying and top-rope climbing, you’ll have a grip on rock climbing when the day is done! — All equipment is provided by the Wood County Parks. Personal gear welcome, but must be checked by program leaders to verify appropriateness. Must be 14 years of age and up. Please register all individuals attending the program. Dress for the weather, in flexible clothes suitable for climbing. Wear closed-toe, snug-fitting footwear. Climbing shoes will be made available. A completed liability waiver will be required to participate.
 
 
 
Vegetable Planting
 
Sunday, May 15; 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Join Chris and John to help plant vegetables in the front garden! If the weather’s just right, they may even plant potatoes in the back garden using a 1930s potato planter!
 
 
 
Full Flower Moon Walk
 
Sunday, May 15; 8:30 – 10:00 pm
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Flower moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. No dogs permitted.
 
 
 
Blue Week Intro to Nature Photography
 
Tuesday, May 17; 5:30 – 8:00 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors in photographs, but unsure of how to use those camera settings to your advantage? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. Program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session to help hone your skills. This program is a part of the Green Ribbon Initiative’s Oak Openings Blue Week Celebration, of which the Wood County Park District is a proud supporter. Find out more about Blue Week events here.
 
Photo by Jen Pollard
 
 
Tomatoes!
 
Wednesday, May 18; 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Do your tomatoes topple over every year? Are you tired of losing fruit to insects and disease? Learn some tips, tricks and what you need to know to successfully grow tomatoes. Learn different methods for training and staking, how to remove suckers, scout, manage and prevent insect pests sustainably. Registration required.
 
 
 
Monthly Mindfulness
 
Saturday, May 21; 9:30 – 11:00 am
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, May 27; 10:30 am – 1:00 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
 
 
 
Nature Journaling
 
Saturday, May 28; 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Otsego Park
20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green
 
Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions.
 
 
 
Summer Yoga at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
 
Wednesdays June – July
7:00 – 8:00 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside unless inclement weather dictates class be moved inside to the Great Room. By registering for this program you will be welcome at each weekly class from June 1-July 20. Glory Meyer is registered with Yoga Alliance as an E-RYT 500HR yoga teacher. She has been teaching yoga for seven years, with folks of all ages from one to 87. Glory teaches a wide variety of styles of yoga, several of which will be introduced throughout this summer session. This March, Glory received the 2021 Best of Toledo Best Yoga Instructor award!
9-week Program Fee: $50 each
 
 
