Wood County Park Programs for May

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.
Eco Explorers: Off-Trail Discovery Series
Sunday, May 1; 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Rudolph Savanna
10296 Rudolph Road, Rudolph
If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least traveled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.
We need your help! Carter Historic Farm is looking to bring the farm experience to classrooms across the county and is looking for input from kids like you! Participants will take part in a history lesson designed for a classroom setting. This lesson consists of a presentation, historic objects and a Great Depression era activity. Participants will then fill out a survey about their experience. This program is designed for children age 6-10.
Loading your kayak or canoe onto your vehicle can be as daunting as it is confusing, but don’t overlook this crucial safety step on your paddling adventure. We’ll showcase a number of different methods, using a variety of equipment and vehicle types to equip you with ideas and practice for your own secure set-up. This is an engaging informational presentation – no paddling.
For this meeting, please read In a Desert Garden: Love and Death Among the Insects by John Alcock. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN).
Join the Friends of the Parks on a tour in search of migrating songbirds. We’ll be traveling to Cedar Creeks Preserve and Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve before concluding the trip at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.
Want to get into outdoor rock climbing? This 6-hour workshop takes anyone interested in learning how to climb through various aspects of the sport. From footwork, body movement and balance, bouldering, rappelling, anchor building, belaying and top-rope climbing, you’ll have a grip on rock climbing when the day is done! — All equipment is provided by the Wood County Parks. Personal gear welcome, but must be checked by program leaders to verify appropriateness. Must be 14 years of age and up. Please register all individuals attending the program. Dress for the weather, in flexible clothes suitable for climbing. Wear closed-toe, snug-fitting footwear. Climbing shoes will be made available. A completed liability waiver will be required to participate.
Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors in photographs, but unsure of how to use those camera settings to your advantage? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. Program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session to help hone your skills. This program is a part of the Green Ribbon Initiative’s Oak Openings Blue Week Celebration, of which the Wood County Park District is a proud supporter. Find out more about Blue Week events here.
Do your tomatoes topple over every year? Are you tired of losing fruit to insects and disease? Learn some tips, tricks and what you need to know to successfully grow tomatoes. Learn different methods for training and staking, how to remove suckers, scout, manage and prevent insect pests sustainably. Registration required.
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.
Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions.
Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside unless inclement weather dictates class be moved inside to the Great Room. By registering for this program you will be welcome at each weekly class from June 1-July 20. Glory Meyer is registered with Yoga Alliance as an E-RYT 500HR yoga teacher. She has been teaching yoga for seven years, with folks of all ages from one to 87. Glory teaches a wide variety of styles of yoga, several of which will be introduced throughout this summer session. This March, Glory received the 2021 Best of Toledo Best Yoga Instructor award!