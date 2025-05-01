North Baltimore, Ohio

May 1, 2025 8:47 am

BVHS Wellness Park TOP
The District Update – Water Shed
Resize
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Sept. 2023

Wood County Park Programs in MAY 2025

May 2025

Wood County Park District

Parks & Preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Native Plant Sale – Friends Presale

Friday, May 2; 10 am – 1 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds:

Champion Building

13800 W Poe Road, Bowling Green

Come enjoy the Plant Sale! All of the plants are native to, germinated, grown, and sold in Wood County. The Wood County Park District is proud of this rare format of growing plants- that is entirely local to this community!

To come to this presale date and recieve a first chance at all the native plants, you must be a member of the Friends of the Wood County Parks. Click below to learn more about what it means to be a friend and join today!

Become A Friend

Native Plant Sale – Public Sale

Saturday, May 3; 10 am – 1 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds:

Champion Building

13800 W Poe Road, Bowling Green

Come enjoy the Plant Sale! All of the plants are native to, germinated, grown, and sold in Wood County. The Wood County Park District is proud of this rare format of growing plants- that is entirely local to this community!

This day of the plant sale is open to everyone to stop by! We will have a special guest, The Lorax, stopping by! To learn more and see the plant list, click below!

Learn More

May the Fourth

Sunday, May 4; 1 – 4 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Calling all Star Wars fans! Join the Way Library and Wood County Park District for an afternoon celebrating one of the world’s most beloved sci-fi stories. Stop by W.W. Knight Nature Preserve for self-guided activities like Star Wars crafts, games, and an Ewok search! The library will be leading a story time at 2 pm. At 3 pm, join park naturalists to meet animals like those in the Star Wars universe. Costumes are highly encouraged, come search for Ewoks in your favorite Star Wars attire! No registration required.

Learn More

Chair Yoga in the Parks

Program fee: $18

Mondays in May; 4:30 – 5:30 pm

May 5, 12, & 19

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Chair Yoga is a gentle form of yoga practiced using a chair rather than a mat. It is designed to make yoga accessible to individuals with limited mobility or those who have difficulty standing for extended periods. Some of the poses are done seated in the chair, while others are done standing while holding on to the chair for balance support. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions each month. 

Register

Yoga in the Parks

Program fee: $18

Mondays in May; 6 – 7 pm

May 5, 12, & 19

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions each month.

Register

Paddle Prep:

How to Buy a Kayak

Tuesday, May 6; 6:30 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

With so many kayak options today, choosing the right one for you can be a dizzying experience! In this interactive workshop, we’ll investigate the differences in kayaks and learn what should be taken into consideration. We’ll explore the variety of life-jackets, paddles and other gear for you to make the most educated purchasing decision for your new paddling adventure.

Register

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Tuesday, May 6; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least travelled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander half-mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Register

Book Club

Tuesday, May 13; 5 – 6 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green 

Join us for the new Carter Historic Farm Book Club! In this new monthly meeting, we’ll be reading through the best literature of the 1930s. We’ll read one book a month, with monthly discussions at the farm. This month we will read the famed novel As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner. For questions on reading material or meeting schedules please contact [email protected].

Register

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Wednesday, May 14; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

17101 Pemberville Road, Pemberville

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least travelled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander half-mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Register

Junk Journaling

Friday, May 16; 5 – 6:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green 

Grab your scraps, your pens, and your glue! This program is about freestyle journaling with no wrong or right way to do it. You’ll be surprised how beautiful a layout of mismatched scraps, labels, stickers, and more becomes.

Register

Homeschoolers:

Bike the Black Swamp!

Wednesday, May 21; 10 am – 12 pm

Rudolph Bike Park

14005 Rudolph Road, Rudolph 

Bike-riders 8 years of age and up are invited to pedal down the Slippery Elm Trail to discover the Great Black Swamp! Ride up ad down the S.E.T. while a naturalist teaches on what the swamp was, how it was important, what creatures called it home and how it’s still present in our backyards today! The trip will be around 2.5 miles. No training wheels allowed. Helmets are required to be worn by all riders. Don’t have a helmet? Contact the program leader to check on complimentary helmet availability. See online description for full information. Adults may drop off their children for the duration of the program if they choose.

Adults not accompanying their minors must complete an Emergency Medical Form.

Register

How to Make a Bee Friendly Yard

Wednesday, May 21; 7 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve:

Friends’ Green Room

29530 White Road, Perrysburg 

Are you looking to make your land friendlier to your bee neighbors? Join us to learn how to make your space more attractive to bees.

Register

Pop-up Art Gallery

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Arts Council

Thursday, May 22; 4 – 8 pm

Otsego Park:

Thompson Stone Hall

20000 W River Road, Bowling Green 

Come enjoy a Pop-up Art Gallery sponsored and hosted by the Grand Rapids Arts Council! There will be 20+ different artists displaying and selling their work as well as Plein Air Artists painting along the beautiful Maumee River! Enjoy some complimentary charcuterie with beer and wine that will be available for purchase.

Grand Rapids Arts Council

Slippery Elm Trail Bike Tour: Creatures of the S.E.T.

Thursday, May 22; 6 – 8 pm

Slippery Elm Trail:

Black Swamp Preserve

1014 S Maple Street, Bowling Green 

Bikers and runners aren’t the only creatures that call the S.E.T. home! Join in on this no-drop (meaning none left behind) group bike ride and learn about and spot wildlife and habitats that surround the Slippery Elm Trail. Expect an average ride pace of 12-15 mph. Black Swamp Preserve to Rudolph Bike Park and back. This is a 10-mile ride round trip. Helmets are required to be worn by all riders. Contact program leader for additional information.

Register

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Thursday, May 22; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Rudolph Savannah

10296 Rudolph Rd, Rudolph

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least travelled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander half-mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Register

Seed Starting for Children

Saturday, May 24; 10 – 11 am

Carter Historic Farm:

Loomis Community Room

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join us to start heirloom cucumber seeds! This class will cover cucumber seed starting and seedling care. Each child will take home their start at the end of this class. This program is designed for ages 5-8. Adults must stay with children for the duration of the program.

Register
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website