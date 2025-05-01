Wood County Park Programs in MAY 2025

Native Plant Sale – Friends Presale

Friday, May 2; 10 am – 1 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds:

Champion Building

13800 W Poe Road, Bowling Green

Come enjoy the Plant Sale! All of the plants are native to, germinated, grown, and sold in Wood County. The Wood County Park District is proud of this rare format of growing plants- that is entirely local to this community!

To come to this presale date and recieve a first chance at all the native plants, you must be a member of the Friends of the Wood County Parks. Click below to learn more about what it means to be a friend and join today!

Become A Friend