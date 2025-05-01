Wood County Park Programs in MAY 2025

|
Native Plant Sale – Public Sale
Saturday, May 3; 10 am – 1 pm
Wood County Fairgrounds:
Champion Building
13800 W Poe Road, Bowling Green
Come enjoy the Plant Sale! All of the plants are native to, germinated, grown, and sold in Wood County. The Wood County Park District is proud of this rare format of growing plants- that is entirely local to this community!
This day of the plant sale is open to everyone to stop by! We will have a special guest, The Lorax, stopping by! To learn more and see the plant list, click below!
