Wood County Parks Accepting Letters of Interest/Resumes for Park Commissioners Board

Wood County Probate Court Judge David Woessner will be accepting letters of interest and resumes for appointment to the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners.

Letters of interest for appointment, as well as resumes or supporting material, must be received at the Wood County Probate Court by 4:00 p.m. on Monday November 27, 2023.

The Wood County Probate Court is located on the second floor of the Wood County Courthouse. Its mailing address is Wood County Probate Court, One Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, OH 43402.        E-mailed material may be sent to [email protected]

