Wood County Parks: April Programs

April Programs in the Parks



All Community:

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at the Wood County Parks

Monday, April 8; 1 – 5 pm

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Join us in viewing the great solar eclipse at one of our parks! Staff will be present at three Wood County Parks to help remind you of the safest ways to view a solar eclipse. Some eclipse glasses will be available but quantities are limited. Arrive well before 3:00 pm to claim a spot at your selected park. Bring a blanket and get comfy as we wait for the moment of totality at 3:13 pm. You are not required to register to participate, but you may register to give the park district an idea of how many folks to expect. Leaders: Craig Spicer (Carter Historic Farm), Emma Taylor (William Henry Harrison Park) and Jim Witter (Bradner Preserve). Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Rain-Bow & Arrow Quick-Shots

Saturday, April 13; 1 – 2 pm and 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll be focused on the steps of shooting and consistency. Make progress you can see, as we create some archery-art using our newfound skills. All archery equipment provided, though personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 10 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Canvas available, but bring a small canvas, shirt, poster, or anything you’d like splatter-painted! Please register the attending archer only. Cost: $8, $5 FWCP Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Corn Grading

Tuesday, April 16; 10 am – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn how we sort seeds and decide which ones to plant from our stock of saved corn seeds. Stop by

any time during the day to participate in this program. Leader: Chris Dauer. No registration is needed.

Farm Breakfast

Sunday, April 21; 10 am – 12 pm (or, until food runs out)

Otsego Park: Thompson Stone Hall, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

At scenic Otsego Park, come taste the fruits of our farm labors – buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup, bacon and eggs and other treats raised or grown on the Carter Historic Farm. Food will be available until it is gone in a first-come, first-served format. Visitors will serve themselves from the breakfast buffet. Event is free and open to all! No registration is needed.

Full Pink Moon and Woodcock Wander

Monday, April 22; 8:15 – 9:45 pm

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

As the sun sets, a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under a full moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Community Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, April 27; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects, and questions! Coffee, tea, and

snacks will be provided. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Youth:

Farmer Toddlers

Friday, April 19; 10 – 11 am

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Ever wonder what the day in the life of a farmer is like? Bring your toddler out to learn how the farmer cares for their animals and other daily tasks. This program will include touching various items such as wool, corn and other grains. Toddlers will learn about the importance of daily chores. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Adults:

Spring Wildflower Walks

Tuesdays in April; 6:30 – 7:45 pm

April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Woodland wildflowers put on a brief, but beautiful show on the forest floor. Join us for a naturalist-led stroll to see who is starting each week and learn why these flowers are called ephemerals.

Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Mindful Nature Journaling

Wednesday, April 3; 6:30 – 8 pm

Bradner Preserve (Meeting Room and Shelter), 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Does it feel like the world is moving too fast? Join us for a mindful evening of nature journaling to practice slowing down together. After starting with a calming exercise, our class will wander through the nature preserve and journal about what we see. Participants should bring a journal and any favorite pens or pencils. Drawing and writing utensils will be provided for class participants who do not bring their own. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Personal Care

Wednesday, April 10; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and

confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. In this program, we’ll cover tips, protocol

and gear to make drinking, eating, personal protection and relieving yourself a breeze in the backcountry.

Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Next Steps in Knitting

Thursday, April 11; 5:30 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Did you start knitting but haven’t made it past a garter stitch? Join us to learn the basics of reading patterns, purl stitch and more! Feel free to bring your own needles and yarn; there will be supplies provided as well. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Starting Workshop

Wednesday, April 17; 6 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Growing your plants from seed gives you greater flexibility on which plant varieties you grow. It also

can save you money. Learn how to grow your transplants, thin out seedlings and decide when to start

growing the transplants so they are ready to plant. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Central State Extension. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Paddling Prep: Planning Your Day-Paddle

Wednesday, April 17; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Paddling without planning could make for a serious situation. Equip yourself with knowledge of environmental conditions, logistics and personal ability from our accredited instructors. They will help ensure your future adventures are safe and enjoyable! Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level. Leaders: Craig Spicer and Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness: Greenhouse Edition

Thursday, April 18; 6:30 – 8 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

This is our usual monthly mindfulness class, but hosted at our native plant greenhouse! This month we will practice our seated meditation inside the greenhouse, surrounded by growing plants. Join

naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for this monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Class will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Look for the Helpers: Park Police at the Wood County Parks

Thursday, April 25; 7 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Mr. Fred Rogers said that in times of need, his mother told him to “look for the helpers.” Park Officer

Brett Foos will present on how the park police serve the community, and how their role is similar to and different from those of municipal police departments. Leader: Brett Foos. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Spoon Whittling

Sunday, April 28; 1 – 5 pm

Carter Historic Farm: Farrowing House, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Create and take home a one-of-a-kind carved wooden soup spoon to cherish in your kitchen! Learn about the history of whittling and multiple techniques using knives and safety gear provided

by Carter Farm. Gain the skills to create more useful or decorative implements and enjoy this historic

hobby. Cost: $25, FWCP $20. Leader: Abigail Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Volunteering:

Greenhouse Help

Tuesdays; 10 am – 12 pm

April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and

performing other tasks in the warmth of the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided.

Leader: Sanja Jennings. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Adopt-A-Garden Info Meeting

Tuesday, April 2, 6 – 7 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Do you have a green thumb? Are you curious to work with and help promote native plants? Learn about the native gardens within your Wood County Parks in need of adoption and what you can do to

help! Leader: Hayley Barrett. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Volunteer Appreciation Banquet

Thursday, April 4; 5-8 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Volunteers who had more than 2 hours of service in 2023 are invited to attend the dinner. Register on the

volunteer website, or call 419-353-1897.

Woody Plant Removal

Wednesday, April 24; 6 – 7:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Help restore balance to the ecosystem by removing invasive woody species from the park. Loppers,

hand-saws and gloves will be available for volunteers. No experience needed. Leader: Justin Siler. Register on the volunteer website, or call 419-353-1897.