Wood County Parks are Open

Thursdays; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures.

Backpacking Basics:

Choosing Gear

Thursday, February 10

Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience.

Backpacking Basics:

Personal Care

Thursday, February 17

Taking care of yourself can lead to a lot of fear and frustration. In this program we'll cover tips, protocol and gear on how to drink, eat, protect and relieve yourself in the backcountry.

Backpacking Basics:

Planning & Navigation

Thursday, February 24

There are a ton of places to go and a plethora of resources to help you get there. We'll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your adventure as safe, simple and enjoyable as possible.