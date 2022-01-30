North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Parks are Open

February 2022

 
Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.
 

February Programs

 
 
Homeschool Mornings: Why Do the Seasons Happen?
 
Tuesday, February 1; 10 am – 12 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Join a naturalist for homeschool morning! Hike in a park, explore the outdoors and learn about a seasonal nature topic. All guardians must stay on-site with the group. Please register the children who will be attending the program. This program is appropriate for children age 5 and up. Registration is required to attend this program.
 
 
 
Base Camp Stories: How to Spot the Great Grey Owl – Jim Witter
 
Thursday, February 3; 7 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
A 2nd Grade report on the Belted Kingfisher changed it all for Wood County Park’s Program Coordinator, Jim Witter. Join Jim as he regales in stories of his birding adventures in the U.P. and shares birding wisdom to use on your next outdoor experience.
 
 
 
Escape the Nature Center II
 
Tuesday, February 8; 6:30 – 8 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner
 
Ready for a challenge? Use your wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center.
Program fee: $10, or $7 for members of the Friends of the Parks.
 
 
 
Seed Starting
 
Wednesday, February 9; 6 – 7 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Get ahead of the vegetable production season by learning to start seeds indoors to transplant outdoors at a later date. Learn how to calculate the outdoor planting date for transplants based on weather, and the projected harvest date for each crop. Registration is required to participate in this program.
 
 
 
Backpacking Basics
 
Thursdays; 6:30 – 7:30 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures.
 
Backpacking Basics:
Choosing Gear
Thursday, February 10
 
Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. 
 
Backpacking Basics:
Personal Care
Thursday, February 17
 
Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Taking care of yourself can lead to a lot of fear and frustration. In this program we’ll cover tips, protocol and gear on how to drink, eat, protect and relieve yourself in the backcountry. 
 
Backpacking Basics:
Planning & Navigation
Thursday, February 24
 
Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your adventure as safe, simple and enjoyable as possible.
 
 
EcoLit Book Group Meeting
 
Thursday, February 10; 7 – 9 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
For this meeting, please read The Hungry Tide a novel by Amitav Ghosh. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN).
 
 
 
Adults Only: Animal Valentines
 
Friday, February 11; 7 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Bring a special someone and enjoy an evening of learning about non-human valentines. Join a naturalist to learn about the mating rituals of local animals and head outside for a night hike to see if we can hear any local valentines looking for their mate. Participants are welcome to bring their own warm drink to enjoy during the outside hike portion of our program. Registration is required to participate in this program.
 
 
 
Great Backyard Bird Count
 
Saturday, February 12; 10 – 10:45 am
Videoconference
 
Learn how to participate in this volunteer science program happening in backyards around the country! We’ll learn about common feeder birds to look for and how to identify them.
 
 
 
DIY Valentines
 
Saturday, February 12; 1 – 3 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Make your own valentines to share with the people you love! Registration is required to participate in this program. In order to protect the health and wellness of program staff and participants, the park district board of commissioners requires that masks be worn when inside public spaces of park facilities.
 
 
 
 
Full Snow Moon Walk
 
Tuesday, February 15; 7 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
We are really hoping this full moon lives up to its name, if it does, we will have snowshoes on hand for you to borrow if you choose to. Regardless of snowfall we will hit the trail and discover what is happening in the nocturnal world.
 
 
 
Nature Play: Winter Birds
 
Saturday, February 19; 10 – 11 am
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Please register the participating child only. Registration is required to attend this program.
 
 
 
Monthly Mindfulness Walk
 
Tuesday, February 22; 7 – 8:30 pm
William Henry Harrison Park
644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
 
Set aside time to slow down with a mindful afternoon at one of our parks. Practice seated meditation, walk around the park with a naturalist and mindfully observe the world around you with the help of nature awareness activities. Registration is required to attend this program.
 
 
 
Intermediate Orienteering
 
Saturday, February 26;
12:30 – 4:30 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Looking to build on your compass skills? We will introduce map reading, pacing and route planning indoors, and then try out a challenge course spread throughout the park. Prior orienteering experience is great, but not required. Dress for extensive off trail trekking through rough vegetation and wet areas.
 
 
 
Monthly Nature Journaling
 
Saturday, February 26; 1 – 3 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor at etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions.
 
 
What’s New
 
 
Welcome to Christopher Smalley, the new Director of the Wood County Park District.
 
Welcome to the new Park District Director, Christopher Smalley.
Chris worked for the Wood County Park District for 10 years and then broadened his skills, experience, and knowledge at the Toledo Metroparks for eleven years prior to returning once again to Wood County.
We are grateful to have Chris leading the park district.
 
 
Heritage Flours for Sale!
 

