Friday, August 26; 4 – 5:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Targets aren’t always round in this challenge-by-choice novice archery course where you decide what you shoot! Bring your own target from home or make a custom paper one at the program. See online description for more details. All archery equipment provided, along with basic instruction and safety education. Must be at least 8 years of age.

Program fee: $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks members