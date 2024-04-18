North Baltimore, Ohio

April 18, 2024 5:21 pm

Wood County Parks: Coffee & Climb Social with Ohio Climbers Coalition

Coffee & Climb Social with Ohio Climbers Coalition

Join us for a meet & greet social with the Ohio Climbers Coalition at the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. All are welcome. Register at wcparks.org.

Arrive anytime during the program to connect with local climbers, members of the Ohio Climbers Coalition, and the Wood County Park District. Enjoy coffee and doughnuts in the setting of the climbing faces inside the quarry. Bring your own climbing gear for self-guided climbing at your own risk after the event. Waivers to participate in climbing are available at the park kiosk.

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve is located at 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. The preserve and all of the 21 parks & preserves in the Wood County Park District system are free and open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

For more information about parks, programs, events, and ways to get involved, please visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.

 

