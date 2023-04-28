Wood County Parks: College Prep – Personal Finance Q&A

Wood County Park District offers free personal finance program with a friendly and helpful question & answer session.

Thursday, May 11; 5:00 – 6:00 pm at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Inflation and recession and student loans. OH MY! Just like farmers during the Great Depression, it may seem scary to jump out on your own and make a large financial decision in uncertain times. Carter Historic Farm wants to help! Parents and students are welcome to attend a lecture on how to prepare for college and the world of “adulting” featuring guest speaker Roc Starks, a professor of personal finance at BGSU. Q&A will follow!

Register for this free financial wellness program at wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.

The College Prep program is organized by the staff of the Carter Historic Farm, a living history cultural center and working farm representing life in the 1930s and 1940s Depression-era. Public programs are offered in traditional life skills, as well as sustainable & holistic agricultural practices. The Carter Historic Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Be aware that this is a working farm! Farmhouse, outbuildings, and Zimmerman one-room schoolhouse are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 until 4:00 pm. Other Wood County Park District properties and nature preserves are open from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Visit wcparks.org for more information.