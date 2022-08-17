Wood County Parks Fall Native Plant Sale

Fall Native Plant Sale

Purchase quality native plants for your garden. Woody shrubs and fall-flowering plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, September 24 from 9 am-noon. Tens of thousands of native plants are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department each year as part of the native plant program environmental conservation effort.

Native plants have many benefits such as long root systems and can create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, they sequester carbon, filter runoff, replenish soil nutrients, and are habitats for pollinators. Some of the plants that will be available are asters, goldenrod, and autumn-blooming beauties.

Woody shrubs are $10 each and native shrubs are $5 each. Cash and check are accepted. Plants are available first-come, first-served. Parking and entrance are free.

The Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402 and is a working farm and living history cultural center interpreted to the 1930s and 1940s. Heritage programs and classes are offered here in traditional life skills and agricultural practices. The following weekend is the community event, Heritage Farm Fest on October 1, 2022 from 11 am until 3 pm. The event parking, entrance, and all activities are free.

For more information, call 419-353-1897 or visit wcparks.org.