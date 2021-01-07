NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Wood County Parks: January News

         
 
JANUARY 2021
Wood County Park District nature preserves and parks are open
daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
 
                                          Activities & Adventures
 
Wild Lights
 
 
Friday, January 8 – Sunday, January 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm each day.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Enjoy an illuminated evening walk in the woods to see decorated displays of 3D foam animals. No registration or tickets.
 
 
Frozen Walk-Through Wildlife Safari
 
 
Monday, January 11 through
Sunday, January 21;
8:00 am – 30 minutes past sunset daily
 
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Learn about Ohio animals of today and the past as you encounter them on this self-guided safari. Bundle up and head out anytime during the two-week period to search for them yourself. Signage will inform you about the animal replicas and help you navigate through the safari.
No registration or tickets.
 
 
Go Green
 
Follow us on social media for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
 
 
 
 
Snowshoeing
 
Add your name to the pop-up snowshoeing program list. When there is enough snow and conditions are right, we’ll go for a hike.
 
 
                                                               Programs
 
 
Owl Hike
 
Thursday, January 7
6:30 – 7:30 pm
Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Rd, BG
 
Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls, and listening to the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in our area. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/family units will be observed.
 
 
 
Winter Birdfeeder Kit
 
Saturday, January 9
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Do you ever wonder what our wild critter friends are eating and how they forage for food and water in the frigid winter months? Food is sparse for many wild animals in the winter, so some migrate, hibernate or become far less active during this time. Migrating birds fly south for the winter, but there are many Ohio birds that stay all year long. We can help out our little bird friends by making them beautiful recycled bird feeders from various everyday household items, food scraps and nature itself. Come pick up your winter bird feeder craft kit full of fun ideas and facts for the whole family.
 
 
 
Winter Herp Wednesday
 
Wednesday, January 13
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Teleconference
 
When the weather turns white and chilly, what do all our scaly neighbors do? Do they migrate, hibernate, or put on a sweater? We’ll learn these things and more as we meet a new animal ambassador each month throughout this series.
 
 
 
Depression-era Recipe Club
 
Saturday, January 16
1:00 – 2:00 pm
Teleconference
 
Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
 
 
 
Tweenature: Winter Survival
 
Tuesday, January 12
4:00 – 4:30 pm
teleconference
 
Learn how animals survive winter and consider how humans might survive winter conditions. We’ll call for owls, excellent winter survivors, at twilight before the program concludes. The field experience is a drop-off program; you may leave your tween with us during this time. 
 
 
 
Tweenature: Winter Survival Field Experience
 
Tuesday, January 19
4:30 – 6:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Learn how animals survive winter and consider how humans might survive winter conditions. We’ll call for owls, excellent winter survivors, at twilight before the program concludes. The field experience is a drop-off program; you may leave your tween with us during this time. 
 
 
 
Owl Hike
 
Thursday, January 21
6:30 – 7:30 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls, and listening to the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in our area. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/family units will be observed.
 
 
 
Winter Bird Count for Kids
 
Friday, January 22
4:00 – 4:30 pm
Teleconference
 
A teleconference program on winter birds will be followed by a bird count the next day. We will search out and count as many birds as possible, with snacks and hot chocolate provided. Participation in the teleconference is encouraged but not required. You may choose to join the teleconference presentation without attending the field experience program.
 
 
 
Participation in the teleconference is encouraged but not required. You may choose to join the teleconference presentation without attending the field experience program. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
 
Winter Bird Count for Kids: Field Experience
 
Saturday, January 23
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
10:00 am – 11:30 am
 
1:00 – 2:00 pm
 
We will search out and count as many birds as possible, with snacks and hot chocolate provided. Please register all individuals attending the program.
 
 
DIY Sewn Facemask Kit
 
Saturday, January 23
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Masks are an important part of keeping our community healthy, but they can be hard to come by! This kit will include directions and materials for making your own mask, no sewing machine required. Recommended for those with basic hand sewing skills. Suggested age 10 and up.
 
 
 
Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Informational Session
 
Tuesday, January 26
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Teleconference
 
This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resource’s education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more! Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
 
 
 
Full Wolf Moon Hike
 
Thursday, January 28
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
The first full moon of 2021 is often one of the brightest and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away! Bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month.
 
In-person Program Guidelines:
Please do:
+ Register first at wcparks.org.
+ Wear a mask to programs.
+ Bring a water bottle with you.
+ Be courteous to others.
+ Wash hands frequently.
+ Let us know if you cannot attend.
 
– Do not attend if you are feeling any Covid-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with the virus, or you are caring for a sick person.
 
We respectfully ask that you wear a mask to programs. Thank you! Be well.
 
Bring your own water. We recommend a reusable water bottle.
 
 
The Wood County Park District manages the grounds, while the Wood County Museum is the cultural entity that interprets and preserves our history. We are great community partners!
 
 
Find membership and support information online, by calling 419-352-0967, or emailing friendly museum staff.
 

