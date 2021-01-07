Wood County Parks: January News

Learn about Ohio animals of today and the past as you encounter them on this self-guided safari. Bundle up and head out anytime during the two-week period to search for them yourself. Signage will inform you about the animal replicas and help you navigate through the safari.
No registration or tickets.
Go Green
Follow us on social media for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls, and listening to the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in our area. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/family units will be observed.
Do you ever wonder what our wild critter friends are eating and how they forage for food and water in the frigid winter months? Food is sparse for many wild animals in the winter, so some migrate, hibernate or become far less active during this time. Migrating birds fly south for the winter, but there are many Ohio birds that stay all year long. We can help out our little bird friends by making them beautiful recycled bird feeders from various everyday household items, food scraps and nature itself. Come pick up your winter bird feeder craft kit full of fun ideas and facts for the whole family.
When the weather turns white and chilly, what do all our scaly neighbors do? Do they migrate, hibernate, or put on a sweater? We’ll learn these things and more as we meet a new animal ambassador each month throughout this series.
Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
Learn how animals survive winter and consider how humans might survive winter conditions. We’ll call for owls, excellent winter survivors, at twilight before the program concludes. The field experience is a drop-off program; you may leave your tween with us during this time.
A teleconference program on winter birds will be followed by a bird count the next day. We will search out and count as many birds as possible, with snacks and hot chocolate provided. Participation in the teleconference is encouraged but not required. You may choose to join the teleconference presentation without attending the field experience program.
Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
We will search out and count as many birds as possible, with snacks and hot chocolate provided. Please register all individuals attending the program.
DIY Sewn Facemask Kit
Saturday, January 23
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
Masks are an important part of keeping our community healthy, but they can be hard to come by! This kit will include directions and materials for making your own mask, no sewing machine required. Recommended for those with basic hand sewing skills. Suggested age 10 and up.
This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resource’s education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more! Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
The first full moon of 2021 is often one of the brightest and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away! Bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month.