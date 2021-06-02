Wood County Parks: June Programs

June 2021 Wood County Park District parks & preserves are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Programs for Adults Backyard Gardening with Native Plants Wednesday, June 2; 7 – 8 pm Videoconference Learn about how to get started with incorporating native plants in your home landscape, and why it is a useful endeavor. We’ll also discuss personal experiences with gardening and the value of gardening in general. Please Register Eco Lit Book Group Meeting Thursday, June 3; 7 – 8:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg For this meeting, please read The Urban Bestiary: Encountering the Everyday Wild by Lyanda Lynn Haupt. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN). Please Register Hiking for Health Friday, June 4; 10 – 11:30 am William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all three. Please Register Go Green: Seed Starter Kit Pickup Sunday, May 2; 11 am – 1 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green This kit includes everything needed for a biodegradable seed starter. Please Register Stationary Hay Baling Sunday, May 2; 11 am – 1 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green Chris and John will be making hay the first week of June, and you can come out today to see it baled! Please Register Paddle the Pond Mondays, June – August; 4 – 7:30 pm Monday June 7, 14, 21, 28 W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Enjoy a float on the pond! It’s perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Boats and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Participants as young as 7 can paddle with a guardian. Ages 4 and up and ride in the middle of the canoe. No Registration Needed Tweenagers: Water Quality and Orienteering Tuesday, June 8; 10 am – 12 pm William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Search for macroinvertebrates, frogs, and other creatures in and around the Portage River using seine nets. We’ll examine them, identify a few and discuss what they mean for water quality. Afterwards, we’ll continue the adventure with a beginning orienteering program to develop compass and navigation skills. This is a drop-off program; you are encouraged to leave your tween with us and return for pickup! Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. Please Register Family Pond Explorers: Frogs Wednesday, June 10; 10 – 11 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Bring your little ones ages 3-6 for an hour of pond exploration and discovery. Each week we will highlight a particular pond creature, with hands-on learning and stories to discover more about the week’s animal. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Please register participating child only. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. Please Register Archery Skills: The Complete Archer Wednesday & Thursday, June 9 & 10; 6:30 – 8 pm Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! The complete archer is two sessions for the novice. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment & start working on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used at this program. Please Register Crash Pad Reservations Thursday, June 10 pm; 3 – 7 pm Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Reserve a crash pad and try bouldering in one of the only natural climbing areas in northwest Ohio. We will instruct you on safe bouldering practices and use of crash pads to allow for self-exploration of the bouldering that is offered at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. The reservations are made on a first-come-first-served basis at Sawyer Quarry on the day of the program. One-hour reservations only, last reservations begin at 6:00 pm. PLEASE REGISTER ONLY ONE PERSON PER RESERVATION. Program fee: $5 Register for the 3 – 4 pm slot Register for the 4 – 5 pm slot Register for the 5 – 6 pm slot Register for the 6 – 7 pm slot Mountain Bike Meet up Monday, June 14; 6 – 7:30 pm Rudolph Bike Park 14038 Mermill Road, Rudolph Join The Right Direction pro instructors with your bike for some quality time at the track! Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. No registration. Please bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike. Please Register Kids Summer Series: Campfire Cooking and Fire Safety Wednesday, June 16; 10 am – 12 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green Be prepared for camping/bonfire season! Learn some fire safety basics and learn how to make food over a campfire. Pro Tip: bring an empty stomach! This program is designed for children ages 8-12. Please Register Freedom Canoe Tour Saturday, June 19; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Orleans Park Boat Launch 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg Paddle around Audubon Islands Nature Preserve led by a naturalist who will share history of the Underground Railroad in Perrysburg and Maumee, pointing out landmarks and features from the water. A short canoe skills session will precede the trip. All canoes, paddles, and PFDs included. Must be 11 to paddle in the front seat; 6 to ride in the center – please contact the program leader for center riders or other special accommodations. All participants must abide by essential eligibility criteria and sign a release of liability. Program fee: $10, or $8 for Friends of the Parks members. Please Register Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Cornering Sunday, June 20; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Rudolph Bike Park 14038 Mermill Road, Rudolph Take your bike-ability to the next level with The Right Direction pro instructors. Maintain your speed and confidence when the track changes course. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Please Register Summer Solstice Mindfulness Walk Sunday, June 20; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Celebrate the summer solstice with a gentle hike in nature and mindfulness activities. Take some time to enjoy the beneficial effects of spending time outdoors and mindfulness practice with naturalist Emma as we walk to start the summer. You may bring a seat for the portion of the walk where we will rest by the river if you would like to avoid sitting on the ground. Please Register Sharing Nature with Children Tuesday, June 22; 7 – 8 pm Rudolph Bike Park Videoconference Learn what experts have written about sharing nature with children, and be empowered to share with children in your life. We’ll also share our own experiences as children and learning with children from our own perspectives. Please Register Evening Rappelling Wednesday, June 23; 7 – 8 pm Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve 26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg Enjoy the evening rappelling as the sun sets! All climbing equipment will be provided. All participants must be at least 12 years of age and at least 100 pounds. Program fee: $15, or $10 for Friends of the Parks members Please Register Full Moon Walk Wednesday, June 23; 9 – 10 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Strawberry moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended, any flashlights must have red lenses, no dogs permitted. Please Register Nature Play | Fairy Crafts Thursday, June 24; 10 – 11 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based crafting and play. Ideal for ages 4 and up. Every week we will have a focused craft and a song or story to encourage nature play. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Please Register Arrrowwood Archery League