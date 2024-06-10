Wood County Parks: Kayak Demo Day

Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of

all shapes and sizes! Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to

answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with

lifejackets and paddles and educate you on how to kayak safely. All participants must sign a

release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of

age or older to kayak, and a legal guardian must be present. FREE! No sales available at the

event. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft.



Kayak Demo Day

Saturday, June 15; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg, OH

Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, discover

adventure and wellness programs, and make the most of summer. Begin your journey at

www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.