Wood County Parks: Kayak Demo Day

Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of
all shapes and sizes! Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to
answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with
lifejackets and paddles and educate you on how to kayak safely. All participants must sign a
release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of
age or older to kayak, and a legal guardian must be present. FREE! No sales available at the
event. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Saturday, June 15; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg, OH
Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, discover
adventure and wellness programs, and make the most of summer. Begin your journey at
www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.

