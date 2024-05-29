Wood County Parks: Many JUNE 2024 Programs

Wood County Park District in June – Adventure, Education, and Heritage
ALL COMMUNITY:
Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association
Saturday, June ____; 8 pm – 12 am
Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids
See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and
blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent
and may be cancelled with prior notice. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.
No Registration.
School’s Out Bash
Saturday, June 1; 1 – 4 pm
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, 43402
Celebrate 100 years of school being out at Zimmerman Schoolhouse. Bring the whole family
to enjoy games and a schoolhouse open house! Leader: Anna Cotterman. No registration.
Archery Skills: The Complete Archer
Part 1: Wednesday, June 5; 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Part 2: Thursday, June 6; 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green
Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! This program involves two sessions for the novice. Get the tools
to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and begin skill-building on
precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both
sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Ages 8 and up. Cost: $15; FWCP $10.
Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Coffee with the Birds
Thursdays, June 6 and August 15; 8:30 – 10 am
June 6: Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, BG, 43402
August 15: Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green
Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll start with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or both monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Paddle the Pond
2nd and 4th Mondays, June 10 and 24; 4 – 7:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required.
Leader: Craig Spicer. No registration.
Kayak Demo Day
Saturday, June 15; 11 am – 3 pm
Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg
Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes!
Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with lifejackets and paddles and educate you on how to kayak safety. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of age or older to kayak, and a legal guardian must be present. FREE! Contact: Craig Spicer. No registration.
Beginner Archery Quick-Shots with Wood County District Public Library
Tuesday, June 18;
5:30 – 6:30 pm, 6:45 – 7:45 pm, or 8 – 9 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green
Join us for an adventure! Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional
program. We’ll focus on the steps of shooting and consistency. All archery equipment is provided, but
personal gear welcome (inspected at program). Must be 8 or older to attend. Minors must be
accompanied by legal guardian. Cost: $8; FWCP $5.
Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Full Strawberry Moon Walk
Thursday, June 20; 9 – 10 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Enjoy a gentle stroll under the full strawberry moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for
nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have
red lenses. No dogs permitted.
Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
FAMILY:
Nature Play: Pond Explorers
Thursday, June 6; 10 – 11 am, W.W. Knight, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Join us in using nets to find the little creatures that live in the wetland! We will look at what we find and learn about the pond ecosystem together. Ideal for ages 3 and up. Getting dirty is a frequent occurrence at nature play, so please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.
Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Homeschoolers: Pond Study
Tuesday, June 18; 10 am – 12 pm, W.W. Knight, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Homeschoolers 5 years old and older, join us to discover who lives in the wetland! We will collect living
organisms from the wetlands and learn about what they can tell us about the pond. Registration required,
register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group. Since we may get wet or muddy, please wear clothes you can get dirty. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
ADULTS:
Needle Felting
Thursday, June 13; 5:30 – 7 pm, Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green,
43402
Needle felting is a useful way to utilize wool roving, both for art and for practicality. Learn how you can
use just a few tools to utilize wool in ways you haven’t before! Leaders: Anna Cotterman and Abigail
Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Monthly Mindfulness
Saturday, June 15; 9:30 – 11 am
William Henry Harrison (Riverview Shelter), 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and
meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood CountyPark. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature
awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.
Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist
Informational Program
Tuesday, June 25; 7 – 8 pm
Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, BG, 43402
This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resources education
program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include
many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more!
Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-
1897
Yarn Craft Circle
Saturday, June 29; 1 – 4 pm
Carter Historic Far, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, 43402
Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by
for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea and
snacks will be provided. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897