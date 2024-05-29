Wood County Parks: Many JUNE 2024 Programs

Wood County Park District in June – Adventure, Education, and Heritage

ALL COMMUNITY:

Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association

Saturday, June ____; 8 pm – 12 am

Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and

blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent

and may be cancelled with prior notice. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

No Registration.



School’s Out Bash

Saturday, June 1; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, 43402

Celebrate 100 years of school being out at Zimmerman Schoolhouse. Bring the whole family

to enjoy games and a schoolhouse open house! Leader: Anna Cotterman. No registration.



Archery Skills: The Complete Archer

Part 1: Wednesday, June 5; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Part 2: Thursday, June 6; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! This program involves two sessions for the novice. Get the tools

to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and begin skill-building on

precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both

sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Ages 8 and up. Cost: $15; FWCP $10.

Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Coffee with the Birds

Thursdays, June 6 and August 15; 8:30 – 10 am

June 6: Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, BG, 43402

August 15: Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll start with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or both monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Paddle the Pond

2nd and 4th Mondays, June 10 and 24; 4 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required.

Leader: Craig Spicer. No registration.

Kayak Demo Day

Saturday, June 15; 11 am – 3 pm

Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg

Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes!

Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with lifejackets and paddles and educate you on how to kayak safety. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of age or older to kayak, and a legal guardian must be present. FREE! Contact: Craig Spicer. No registration.



Beginner Archery Quick-Shots with Wood County District Public Library

Tuesday, June 18;

5:30 – 6:30 pm, 6:45 – 7:45 pm, or 8 – 9 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Join us for an adventure! Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional

program. We’ll focus on the steps of shooting and consistency. All archery equipment is provided, but

personal gear welcome (inspected at program). Must be 8 or older to attend. Minors must be

accompanied by legal guardian. Cost: $8; FWCP $5.

Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Strawberry Moon Walk

Thursday, June 20; 9 – 10 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the full strawberry moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for

nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have

red lenses. No dogs permitted.

Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



FAMILY:

Nature Play: Pond Explorers

Thursday, June 6; 10 – 11 am, W.W. Knight, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join us in using nets to find the little creatures that live in the wetland! We will look at what we find and learn about the pond ecosystem together. Ideal for ages 3 and up. Getting dirty is a frequent occurrence at nature play, so please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Homeschoolers: Pond Study

Tuesday, June 18; 10 am – 12 pm, W.W. Knight, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Homeschoolers 5 years old and older, join us to discover who lives in the wetland! We will collect living

organisms from the wetlands and learn about what they can tell us about the pond. Registration required,

register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group. Since we may get wet or muddy, please wear clothes you can get dirty. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



ADULTS:

Needle Felting

Thursday, June 13; 5:30 – 7 pm, Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green,

43402

Needle felting is a useful way to utilize wool roving, both for art and for practicality. Learn how you can

use just a few tools to utilize wool in ways you haven’t before! Leaders: Anna Cotterman and Abigail

Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, June 15; 9:30 – 11 am

William Henry Harrison (Riverview Shelter), 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and

meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood CountyPark. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature

awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist

Informational Program

Tuesday, June 25; 7 – 8 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, BG, 43402

This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resources education

program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include

many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more!

Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-

1897



Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, June 29; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Far, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, 43402

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by

for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea and

snacks will be provided. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897