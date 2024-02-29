Wood County Parks March 2024 Programs

March Programs in the Parks

Farm Breakfast

Sunday, March 3; 10 am – 12 pm (or until food runs out)

Otsego Park: Thompson Stone Hall, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Taste the fruits of our labors – buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup, bacon and eggs and other treats raised or grown on the Carter Historic Farm. Food will be available until it is gone in a first-come-first served format. Visitors will serve themselves from the breakfast buffet.

Free and open to all – no registration is needed.

Leprechaun Open Geocaching

Thursday, March 14; 4:30 – 7 pm

Bradner Preserve: Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road/State Route 23, Brader

Solve riddles to find the hidden leprechaun’s secret treasure caches! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone to search for hidden geocaches in the park. Previous tech or geocaching experience is suggested to navigate this multi-cache challenge. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substan­tial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

NW Ohio Equinox (Sky Dance) Walk

Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 – 9 pm

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

Time to get into the swing for spring! As the sun sets on the 1st day of the year with 12+ hours of sunlight locally, a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. This will be a twilight hike. We will listen for noctur­nal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Corn Shredding

Wednesday, March 20; 10 am – 12 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Experience corn shredding. At Carter Historic Farm we use our corn waste as bedding, as was popular during the Depression era. See the historic equip­ment at work! Leader: Chris Dauer. No registration is needed.

Full Worm Moon Walk

Sunday, March 24; 7:30 – 9 pm

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Worm moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. We may get lucky and observe American woodcocks doing their breeding display as well. No dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Preschoolers in the Parks

Fridays; 10:30 – 11:30 am, W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Friday, March 15; Reptiles and Amphibians

Friday, April 12; Insects

This program is designed for ages 3-6! A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with children for the duration of the program. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Homeschoolers: Make a Hiking Stick

Tuesday, March 26; 10 am – 12 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Homeschoolers ages 8 years and older make their own hiking stick out of buckthorn! Learn about the invasive plant buckthorn and turn it into something new. Parents must stay with the group. If you have child sized work gloves, please bring them for your children. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Kids Focus at the Farm

Friday, March 29; 3 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

When we learn how to step back from big feelings, we can better assess how to handle them. Here is a chance for children to learn how observation of nature is a great reflection of what goes on inside our­selves. Kids will enjoy fun games revolving around awareness. We will explore our senses in nature and find a peaceful place of reflection. Parents must stay with the group. Leader: Abigail Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Winter Educational Series: Winter Tree ID

Saturday, March 2; 11 am – 1pm

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Learn how to identify native and non-native trees and shrubs during their dormant season, when most of their characteristics are absent! Leader: Justin Siler. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, 6 – 7 pm, W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

March 4, 11, 18 and 25

April 1, 15, 22 and 29

May 6, 13 and 20

Join Glory Meyer for an all-levels yoga practice with a combination of poses for all levels. No yoga expe­rience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided. Program fee: $24. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Coffee with the Birds

Thursdays, March 7, April 25, May 30; 8:30 – 10 am

March 7: Cedar Creeks Preserve

April 25: Otsego Park: Thompson Stone Hall, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

May 30: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all month­ly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Get Ready for the Eclipse!

Friday, March 8; 7 – 8 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn from astronomy expert Jeffrey Kirkbride about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8! We’ll discuss how to view it safely, the science behind the eclipse and some potential viewing locations at the parks. Staff coordinator: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Winter Ed Series: Conservation

Saturday, March 9; 11 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Learn about the conservation efforts underway at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve and vital role of the nursery and greenhouse in preserving native plants in Northwest Ohio. Leader: Sanja Jennings. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Skunk Cabbage Walk

Sunday, March 10; 10:30 am – 12 pm

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Meet Wood County’s earliest blooming wildflower and learn how it can melt its way through snow and attract pollinators in late winter. We will start indoors for a short introduction to this amazing plant and then hit the boardwalk and march forth to find it. Dress for the weather. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Plants and Gardens

Tuesday, March 12; 7 – 8 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn how native plants in your yard can support the conservation mission of the Wood County Parks. We’ll cover potential species, where to get plants, na­tive plant resources and how you can volunteer with the parks to get some gardening experience. Leaders: Jim Witter and Hayley Barrett. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Needle Felting

Thursday, March 14; 5:30 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join us to learn easy ways to dye wool roving from the farm. We will use that wool to felt pictures and designs using the needle felting method! Leaders: Anna Cotterman and Abigail Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

Saturday, March 16; 10 am – 12 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn the basics of fruit tree pruning by engaging

in a hands-on workshop. You will learn how to shape and train young fruit trees to improve their long-term health, increase fruit quality and manage the overall crop load. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Central State Extension. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Winter Educational Series: Building a Pocket Prairie

Saturday, March 16; 11 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Prairies don’t have to be acres and acres of roll- ing grassland in the middle of nowhere – you can create one in your own backyard! Gain insight into creating a diverse ecosystem and learn about the impact you can make with the smallest of prairies. Leader: Alexandria Helwig. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear

Wednesday, March 20; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Grafting Heirloom Vegetables

Wednesday, March 20; 6 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn to graft heirloom vegetables onto hybrid vegetables with disease resistance gives the plant all the disease resistance of the hybrid rootstock without sacrificing flavor. Participants will graft heirloom tomatoes onto disease-resistant rootstock in this workshop. Leader: Michelle Wallace. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Winter Educational Series: Increasing Biodiversity Across a Municipality

Saturday, March 23; 11 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

In this session, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Staff will review the history, evolution and expansion of native plantings in and around Bowling Green. Learn about these sustainability efforts as well as new projects on the horizon! Leader: Cinda Stutzman, Natural Re- sources Manager, Bowling Green City Parks. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Info

Wednesday, March 27; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

The options for kayaks, life jackets and paddles are vast.

Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of paddling programs to take your paddling to the next level! Leaders: Craig Spicer and Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness: Greenhouse Edition

Saturday, March 30; 9:30 – 11 am

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

This is our usual monthly mindfulness class, but hosted at our native plant greenhouse! This month we will practice our meditation inside the greenhouse, sur- rounded by growing plants. Join naturalist and medita- tion teacher Emma Taylor for this nature-based session. Class will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, March 30; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897