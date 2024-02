Winter Yoga in the Parks Monday, February 5; 6 – 7 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions that month. Program fee: $24 Register