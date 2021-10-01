Wood County Parks News

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset. October Heritage Farm Fest Saturday, October 2; 3 – 7 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Celebrate the harvest with us at Carter Historic Farm. Experience life on a 1930s Depression-era working farm with demonstrations and activities. Enjoy food from the farm, live music, scarecrow alley, 1930s games, bowling, hay rides, doughnut-eating contest and more. This is a free community event. Fall Plant Sale Saturday, October 2; 3 – 7 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Purchase native plants for your garden, and support the Friends of the Parks. Plants are $5 each. Cash only. First come, first served. List of native plants for sale. Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Jumping Sunday, October 3; 11 am – 1 pm Rudolph Bike Park 14038 Mermill Rd, Rudolph Take your bike ability to the next level with The Right Direction pro instructors. The sky’s the limit in this course focused on getting your bike airborne with control and safety. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Ages 8-13. Free Program. Register Nature Play: Wooly Bears Thursday, October 7; 10 – 11 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based crafting and play. This experience is ideal for ages 4 and up. Every week we will have a focused craft and a song or story to encourage nature play. Free Program. Register Hiking for Health Friday, October 8; 10:30 – 12:00 pm Cedar Creeks Preserve 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Free program. Register Sharing Nature Family Playtime Saturday, October 9; 2 – 3:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Bring your children for a family playtime hike! Time in nature and outdoor play is beneficial for kids and adults. A naturalist will lead a nature hike focused on play where you can learn activities to play for years to come with your little one. This program is best for children ages 5+. Free program. Register Dragon Meteor Shower Friday, October 8; 7:45 – 9:45 pm Cricket Frog Cove 14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet Named after the Draco (dragon) constellation, this meteor shower is best viewed right after sunset. Bring a thick blanket or reclining folding chair and appropriate clothing for an evening under the stars. This shower is usually a calm show of about 5 meteors/hour, but has been known to have bursts of higher numbers. The program is cancelled if skies are cloudy. Free program. Register Outdoor Mindfulness: Learn How to Meditate Thursday, October 14; 5:30 – 6:45 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Slow down in this four-part outdoor class to discover the foundations of mindfulness meditation. Throughout each class there will be moments of seated meditation, walking meditation, nature awareness activities and time for discussion. This class will take place entirely outside, but in the case of inclement weather we will move inside. This class is appropriate for accompanied teens and adults. Register EcoLit Book Group Meeting Thursday, October 14; 7 – 9:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg For this meeting, please read A Sand County Almanac by Aldo Leopold. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN). Register Masked Hero Geochase: Revenge Tour October 10 – 17 W. W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg October 17 – 24 Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner October 24 – 31 Cedar Creeks Preserve 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood The nature villains are back, and more diabolical than ever in their effort to ruin the parks! Using your smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villains by traveling from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize! Complete all three for a special reward. Follow our social media for clues… No registration needed. Free program. Treasure Hunt Geocaching Friday, October 22; 4:00 – 7:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Strap on ye’ best boots and peg-legs and prepare for adventuaaarrr, equipped with ye’ magic compass in search of hidden treasure! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes for treasure hunting encouraged! Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Free program; drop-in anytime. No registration. Monthly Nature Journaling Meetup Saturday, October 23; 1 – 3 pm Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center 26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. Free Program Register Self-Guided Activities Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center Visit the newly-opened Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center at the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Free and open to the public from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset, this interpretive space features a low-level indoor climbing wall, a children’s activity area, informational panels, and windows on wildlife viewing area. Go Green Find the Go Green passport for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth. Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils and a Passport to the Parks t-shirt by visiting parks and going green at home. Go Green Passport Text Version Autumn Nature Bingo Use these nature bingo sheets on your next park visit to make observing nature an interactive experience. Download nature bingo cards here. Photo Contest Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021. Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.org STAY CONNECTED ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌