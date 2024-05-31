Wood County Parks: Open Daily at 8:00am….

June 2024 Wood County Park District Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset. School’s Out Bash Saturday, June 1; 1:00 – 4:00 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Celebrate 100 years of school being out at Zimmerman Schoolhouse. Bring the whole family to enjoy games and a schoolhouse open house! No registration required. Mountain Bike Skills Camp Sunday, June 2; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Rudolph Bike Park 14445 Mermill Road, Rudolph Every first Sunday from May through August, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Register Yoga in the Parks Mondays in June; 6:00 – 7:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Join Glory Meyer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions each month. Program fee: $224 Register Tomatoes, Pumpkins, and Melons – Oh My! Wednesday, June 5; 6:00 – 7:00 pm Carter Farm Farrowing House 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Are you ready for summer? Learn about the nuances of removing tomato suckers and options for training the tomato vines. Discover what insects and diseases to look out for when growing pumpkins and ways to mitigate problems, which varieties are easier to grow, and when to know it’s time to harvest. Register Archery Skills: The Complete Archer Wednesday & Thursday, June 5-6; 6:30 – 8:30 pm Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! This program involves two sessions for the novice. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and begin skill-building on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Ages 8 and up. Register Coffee With the Birds Thursday, June 6; 8:30 – 10:00 am Wood County Museum 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll start with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or both monthly programs. Register Nature Play: Pond Explorers Thursday, June 6; 10:00 – 11:00 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Join us in using nets to find the little creatures that live in the wetland! We will look at what we find and learn about the pond ecosystem together. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Getting dirty is a frequent occurrence at nature play, so please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Registration required, register the participating child only. Adults must stay with the participating child. Register Paddle the Pond Monday, June 10 & 24; 4:00 – 7:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required. Fermentation and Preservation – Intro to Lacto-Fermentation Tuesday, June 11; 5:30 – 7:00 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green This program is part of our fermentation and preservation series, where you can learn about historical preservation techniques to use in modern life. Before refrigeration and commercial canned goods, lacto-fermentation was common practice to preserve foods for storage. We will discuss the process of lacto-fermentation and its array of health benefits. Participants will have a chance to create their own jar of goodies to ferment in the comfort of their own home! Register Needle Felting Thursday, June 13; 5:30 – 7:00 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Needle felting is a useful way to utilize wool roving, both for art and for practicality. Learn how you can use just a few tools to utilize wool in ways you haven’t before! Register Monthly Mindfulness Saturday, June 15; 9:30 – 11:00 am William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register Kayak Demo Day Saturday, June 15; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Three Meadows Pond 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes! Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with lifejackets and paddles and educate you on how to kayak safely. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of age or older to kayak, and a legal guardian must be present. FREE! No sales available at the event. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. No registration required. Homeschoolers: Pond Study Tuesday, June 18; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Homeschoolers 5 years old and older, join us to discover who lives in the wetland! We will collect living organisms from the wetlands and learn about what they can tell us about the pond. Registration required, register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group. Since we may get wet or muddy, please wear clothes you can get dirty. Register Beginner Archery Quick-Shots with Wood County District Public Library Tuesday, June 18 Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green Join us for an adventure! Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll focus on the steps of shooting and consistency. All archery equipment is provided, but personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 8 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by legal guardian. Please register attending archer only. 5:30 – 6:30 pm Register 6:45 – 7:45 pm Register 8:00 – 9:00 pm Register Full Strawberry Moon Walk Thursday, June 20; 9:00 – 10:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Enjoy a gentle stroll under the full strawberry moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have red lenses. No dogs permitted. Register Arrowwood Archery League Wednesdays, June 26-July 31; 6:00 – 8:30 pm Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green Build your ability through friendly competition! Geared towards the novice and beginner archer, this 6-week league will get you started with foundational skills. Four age classes keep competition relevant, starting at 8 years of age through adults. Prizes for top shooters are presented at the Awards Banquet and Fun-Shoot event on the last night of scored shooting, July 31. Register participating archers ONLY. Parents/Guardians must stay with their minors. All archery gear provided. Personal gear welcome, but must be unsighted. A skills development class suited towards beginners will be a part of the June 26 program night. League shooting nights are each Wednesday, 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Each shooter’s best 5 scored-weeks are counted toward their overall score; out of the 6 weeks, 1 may be missed/dropped. An instructor will be present each league night to supervise and equip archers. Register River Wading Thursday, June 27; 6:30 – 8:30 pm Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area 27174 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg Get up close and personal with the life in the Maumee River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Register Dog Days of Summer: Costume Parade! Friday, June 28; 6:00 – 8:00 pm Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg We’re looking for the best costumed-canine! Bring your pup to the park between 6:00 and 8:00 pm to engage in some special fun with park program leaders and Wood County Dog Shelter staff. Lead your dog around the trail to encounter treat stations and photo opportunities. Join in on doggie challenges and catch some special dog goodies. You’ll learn what the parks and dog shelter have to offer and partake in the theme of each program for a barking-good time! A collective pup parade kicks off at 7:00 pm near the parking lot. Dogs must be licensed, leashed, current on vaccines and prove to be well-tempered around other dogs. Yarn Craft Circle Saturday, June 29; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided.