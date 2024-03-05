Wood County Parks Open Daily

March 2024 Wood County Park District Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset. Yoga in the Parks Monday, March 4; 6 – 7 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions that month. Program fee: $24 Register April: Register Get Ready for the Eclipse Friday, March 8; 7 – 8:30 pm Wood County Museum 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green Learn from astronomy expert Jeffrey Kirkbride about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8! We’ll discuss how to view it safely, the science behind the eclipse and some potential recommended viewing locations at the parks. Register Winter Education Series: Conservation Saturday, March 9; 11 – 12 pm J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Learn about the conservation efforts underway at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve and the vital role of the nursery and greenhouse in preserving native plants in Northwest Ohio. Register Skunk Cabbage Walk Sunday, March 10; 10:30 am – 12 pm Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner Meet Wood County’s earliest blooming wildflower and learn how it can melt its way through snow and attract pollinators in late winter. We will start indoors for a short introduction to this amazing plant and then hit the boardwalk and march forth to find it. Dress for the weather. Register Native Plants and Gardens Tuesday, March 12; 7 – 8:30 pm Wood County Museum 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green Learn how native plants in your yard can support the conservation mission of the Wood County Parks. We’ll cover potential species, where to get plants, native plant resources and how you can volunteer with the parks to get some gardening experience. Register Leprechaun Open Geocaching Thursday, March 14; 4:30 – 7 pm Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner Solve riddles to find the hidden leprechaun’s secret treasure caches! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Previous tech or geocaching experience is suggested to navigate this multi-cache course challenge. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. No registration is needed. Winter Educational Series: Building a Pocket Prairie Saturday, March 16; 11 – 12 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Prairies don’t have to be acres and acres of rolling grassland in the middle of nowhere — you can create one in your own backyard! Gain insight into creating a diverse ecosystem and learn about the impact you can make with the smallest of prairies. Register NW Ohio Equinox Walk to See a Sky Dance Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 – 9 pm Cricket Frog Cove 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet, OH Time to get into the swing for spring! As the sun sets on the 1st day of the year with 12+ hours of sunlight locally, a very special bird begins preparing for one of the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. Register Corn Shredding Wednesday, March 20; 10 am – 12 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter ROad, Bowling Greeen Stop in at the farm and experience corn shredding. At Carter Historic Farm we use our corn waste as bedding, as was popular during the Depression era. See the historic equipment at work! No Registration Needed Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear Wednesday, March 20; 6:30 – 8:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. Register Winter Educational Series: Increasing Biodiversity Across a Municipality Saturday, March 23; 7 – 8:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg In this session, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Staff will review the history, evolution and expansion of native plantings in and around Bowling Green. Learn about these sustainability efforts as well as new projects on the horizon! Register Full Worm Moon Walk Sunday, March 24; 7:30 – 9 pm Cricket Frog Cove 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet, OH Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Worm moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. We may get lucky and observe American woodcocks doing their breeding display as well. No dogs permitted. Register Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Informational Wednesday, March 27; 6:30 – 8:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg The options for kayaks, life-jackets and paddles are vast. Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decision about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level! Register Yarn Craft Circle Saturday, March 30; 1 – 4 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided. Register Monthly Mindfulness: Greenhouse Edition Saturday, March 30; 9:30 – 11 am J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg This is our usual monthly mindfulness class, but hosted at our native plant greenhouse! This month we will practice our seated meditation inside the greenhouse, surrounded by growing plants. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for this monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Class will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register Visit Carter Historic Farm Visit the Carter Historic Farm Living History & Working Farm Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.