North Baltimore, Ohio

June 8, 2023 11:13 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Temporary
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials

Wood County Parks: Paddle the Pond

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration is required.

Paddle the Pond is the 2nd and 4th Mondays, June – August from 4 – 7:30 pm.
June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, August 14 & 28

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg is open daily from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, and make the most of summer with adventure and wellness programs at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website