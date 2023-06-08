Wood County Parks: Paddle the Pond

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration is required.

Paddle the Pond is the 2nd and 4th Mondays, June – August from 4 – 7:30 pm.

June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, August 14 & 28

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg is open daily from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, and make the most of summer with adventure and wellness programs at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.