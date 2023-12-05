Wood County Parks Present Heritage Holiday at Carter Historic Farm

Share in festive cheer at Heritage Holiday on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at

the Wood County Park District’s heritage farm, the Carter Historic Farm.

Celebrate an old-fashioned holiday with wagon rides, warm Wassail (spiced cider), cookie decorating, make & take crafts, classic games, carols on the player piano, traditional decorations, and one-room schoolhouse activities all with historic charm.



Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters for making this event free and festive.



Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and cultural history center representing life in the 1930s and

1940s. Public programs in traditional life skills and sustainable agricultural practices are offered here, as

well as community events, field trips, and group tours by appointment.

The farm buildings are open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm each day. The property is open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.



The Depression-era working farm can accommodate tours based on availability. To request a guided tour, fieldtrip, or educational program, please call and coordinate in advance of your visit.



Follow the Carter Historic Farm on Facebook. Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. See you on the farm!

For information about park programs, events, and opportunities with the Wood County Park District,

visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.