Wood County Parks Programs for March

Here are some of the programs from the wood County Park District:

PiPs: What Does the Fox Say?
 
Friday, March 13; 10:00 – 11:00am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Friends Green Room
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Children 3-6 years of age enjoy an activity and craft while learning about the mysterious, yet musical, fox! Adult companions must remain with children for this program. Please register attending child only.
 
 
 
 
Wild Self-Defense: Bear
 
Friday, March 13; 6:00 – 8:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Friends Green Room
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Encountering wildlife is exhilarating, but if you’re not careful, it can turn dangerous quickly! Learn all about this large creature, including how to avoid too-close-encounters, and have a chance at defending yourself from our very own “animal.” Participants will be chosen to go through physical defensive scenarios by chance or voluntarily. Participants are not required to go through the physical scenario if chosen. All participants must sign a legal release of liability upon arrival at the program. 
 
 
 
 
The Art of Wandering
 
Saturday, March 14, 1:30 – 3:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve:
Hankison Great Room
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Adventure, exploration, discovery, and peace are everywhere around us, if only we open ourselves to them. Wandering is about allowing yourself to see what is already here, and then letting what you see, guide you on where to go. Our experience begins with a slow 1 hr. wander. After wandering, Michelle Pelton will guide us on how to use our curiosity & senses to paint what has inspired us. Please dress VERY warmly for the slow wander.
 
 
 
Wood County Bicentennial: Basic Bread Making
 
Sunday, March 15; 1:00 – 3:30pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Breadmaking for the total beginner! Learn some of the basics of making and shaping yeast bread dough.
 
 
 
Lucky Charms Open Geochaching
 
Monday, March 16; 4:00 – 7:00pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
269040 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
No registration required. Track down spring at this open geocaching! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Parents/Guardians encouraged to use GPS while guiding children who search for geocaches if children are unable to use GPS.
 
No registration needed.
 
 
Coffee with the Birds
 
Wednesday, March 18; 10:00 – 11:30am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Enjoy coffee from a local business and friendly conversation while checking out the feeders. Afterwards we’ll head into the field to look and listen for spring birds. Bring your own travel mug and fill up to fuel your trip on the trail!
 
 
 
 
iNaturalist App 101
 
Wednesday, March 18; 6:00 – 7:30pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Friends Green Room
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Learn how to use the phone app iNaturalist to identify plants, animals, and more in your Wood County Parks. Bring your own smartphone.
 
 
 
Wood County Bicentennial: Spring Equinox Woodcock Wander
 
Thursday, March 19; 7:30 – 9:00pm
Slippery Elm Trail
14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet
 
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. As part of this new series we will also be learning about the cultural and natural history of the park. No dogs permitted. There may be walking off trails.
 
 
 
Archery Skills: M-Archery Madness!
 
Saturday, March 21; 10:00am – 1:00pm
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green
 
Come anytime between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm for this beginner-friendly skill-builder, where we’ll focus on body posture and aiming, eventually having the opportunity to shoot at moving ball targets! All archery equipment provided, personal gear welcome (inspected at program). We suggest shooters be 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
 
 
 
Passport to Paddling:
Kayaks & Gear
 
Tuesday, March 24; 6:30 – 8:00pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
The amount of options for kayaks, life-jackets and paddles is vast! Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level!
 

