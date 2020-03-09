Wood County Parks Programs for March

The Art of Wandering Saturday, March 14, 1:30 – 3:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Hankison Great Room 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Adventure, exploration, discovery, and peace are everywhere around us, if only we open ourselves to them. Wandering is about allowing yourself to see what is already here, and then letting what you see, guide you on where to go. Our experience begins with a slow 1 hr. wander. After wandering, Michelle Pelton will guide us on how to use our curiosity & senses to paint what has inspired us. Please dress VERY warmly for the slow wander. Register Here