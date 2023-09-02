Wood County Parks: September Programs are Here

Fall Yoga in the Parks Mondays, Sep. 11- Oct. 2; 6 pm – 7 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the four weekly sessions each month. Program Fee: $24 total for all four sessions. Register Here