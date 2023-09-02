Wood County Parks: September Programs are Here

Adopt-a-Crag Day
Saturday, September 16; 10 am – 3 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Rd., Bowling Green, OH
Help us improve accessibility and user-friendliness through projects like cliff-face cleaning, trail maintenance, and staging-area fortification to make Sawyer Quarry an even better climbing and rappelling destination. Please bring clothes for working outside in the rocks, along with water, snacks, and personal care items. Closed-toe shoes required. Enjoy a provided pizza banquet afterward! This is a volunteer program.
