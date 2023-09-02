North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Parks: September Programs are Here

 

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Toledo Astronomical Association, Stargazing

Saturday, September 2-3; 8 pm – 6 am

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Rd., Grand Rapids, OH

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

Program Fee: FREE

No registration needed.

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, September 3; 10 am – 11:30 am

Rudolph Bike Park

14445 Mermill Rd., Rudolph, OH

Every first Sunday of the month from May through September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A property-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Preschoolers in the Parks: Singing Insects

Tuesday, September 5; 10:30 am – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Registration required — register the participating child only. Adults must stay with participating child during the program.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Benefits of Fall Planting

Thursday, September 7; 6 pm – 7 pm

Reuthinger Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH

Fall is a great time to plant native forbs, shrubs and trees. Learn best planting practices to enhance your gardens and natural areas.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

River Wading

Saturday, September 9; 10 am – 12 pm

Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area

27174 Hull Prairie Rd, Perrysburg, OH.

Get up close and personal with the life in the Maumee River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water or severe weather.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Fall Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, Sep. 11- Oct. 2; 6 pm – 7 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the four weekly sessions each month. Program Fee: $24 total for all four sessions.

Register Here

Intro to Nature Photography

Tuesday, September 12; 5:30 pm – 8 pm

Bradner Preserve

11540 Timmons Road, Bradner, OH

Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors in photographs, but unsure of how to use those camera settings to your advantage? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills! This program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session and will focus on the basics. Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Nature Play: Pond Discovery

Thursday, September 14; 10 am – 11 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Registration required, register the participating child only. Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Black Swamp Glow Roll

Friday, September 15; 7 pm – 9 pm

Black Swamp Preserve

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

In partnership with the City of Bowling Green’s Bike Safety Commission, enjoy this nocturnal, family-friendly, creative bike ride! Illuminate your bike with bright decorations and learn important safety tips for riding at night before hitting the trail together. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. This is a recreational ride at a speed comfortable for all riders. Young riders who are not able to participate safety on their own should participate in a tow behind trailer or child bike seat. Provided decorations and glowsticks are limited at the program venue. Decorating 7:00-7:45pm. Ride begins at 8:00pm. Roughly 5mi bike ride down Slippery Elm Trail and back. Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session

Saturday, September 16; 10 am – 3 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd., Bowling Green, OH

Archery season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper-tune your bow while using broadheads. Check your draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises will be available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to your particular bow.

Program fee: FREE

No registration needed.

Adopt-a-Crag Day

Saturday, September 16; 10 am – 3 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd., Bowling Green, OH

Help us improve accessibility and user-friendliness through projects like cliff-face cleaning, trail maintenance, and staging-area fortification to make Sawyer Quarry an even better climbing and rappelling destination. Please bring clothes for working outside in the rocks, along with water, snacks, and personal care items. Closed-toe shoes required. Enjoy a provided pizza banquet afterward! This is a volunteer program.

Register Here

Homeschoolers: Animal Handler

Tuesday, September 19; 10 am – 12 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Students 6 years and older will learn how to handle animals! We’ll practice holding reptiles with our nature center animal ambassadors and then head outside to see what kind of animals we can find in our park! Registration required, register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group.

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesday, September 20; 8:30 am – 10 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26934 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg, OH

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park each date and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Spectacular Spider Search

Thursday, September 21; 6:30 pm – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Our 8-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web spinning wonders. Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

How to Hike

Friday, September 22; 9 am – 11 am

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH

What are the 10-essentials? How do I find trails appropriate for me? What’s proper trail etiquette? Which type of hiking footwear should I be using? Join a naturalist on a hike to find the answers to these questions and more on this beginner’s guide to safe hiking! Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Family Open Bouldering

Wednesday, September 27; 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg, OH

Come down into the quarry anytime between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. to do some low-level rock climbing! Staff will be on hand to provide tips and demonstrate how parents can be a safety spotter using provided crash pads. Best for ages 5 and up.

Program Fee: FREE

No registration needed.

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, September 28; 6 pm – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Art in the Park: Natural Ink Making

Friday, September 29; 7 pm – 9 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Join us for an evening of natural ink making! We’ll look to forage buckthorn from the preserve and then create natural inks with the berries. All participants will take home the ink they make as well as their own pad of high-quality art paper. Registration required; this class appropriate for teens and adults.

Program Fee: $10

Register Here

Harvest Full Moon Walk

Friday, September 29; 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green, OH. 43402

Be sure to catch what is usually one of the most beautiful moonrises of the year. Join us on a moonlit stroll through the woods and learn some moon lore. Insect repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have red lenses, and no dogs permitted. Program Fee: FREE

Register Here

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Learn more

 

