Wood County Parks: Summer Programs for All

Adventure in the parks in July

The Wood County Park District offers summer programs for all!

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesdays, July 5 and August 2; 8:30 – 10:00 am

July 5: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

August 2: Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, July 6; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. This is a volunteer program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Ride the Trail with a Park Officer

1st and last Thursdays of the month; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

July 6, July 27, August 3 and August 31

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 Maple Street, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back. Leader: Brett Foos

Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Fire by the River

Fridays, July 7 and August 11; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

A camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening. Enjoy a campfire, yummy DIY s’mores and pie-iron creations. Play yard games and view wildlife with binoculars and spotting scopes. You’ll also have an opportunity to practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist. Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm, and feel free to bring lawn chairs! Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE. No registration is needed.

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, July 8; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association

Saturdays, July 8 and August 5; 9:00 pm

Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all. All events are weather dependent and may be cancelled with prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

Program fee: FREE. No registration is needed.

Paddle the Pond

July 10 & 24; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration is needed.

Nature Camps

Tuesday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

July 11-14 and July 18-21; 7-9 years

July 25-28 and August 1-4; 10-12 years

Explore, learn and get dirty at our half-day nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees. Contact program coordinator Jim Witter prior to registration for more information. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp. Program fee: $150/FWCP $135. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, July 11; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. This is a volunteer program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Kids Kayak Paddle & Play

Wednesday, July 12; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Youth paddlers prepare to get soaked! 11–14-year-olds learn proper paddling strokes and safety procedures to enjoy safe kayaking. After instruction, take part in a series of competitive solo and team on-the-water games to build comfort and confidence. Kayaks, gear and PFDs provided. See online description for full details and parent instruction. Registration for this program closes on July 9.

Program fee: $15, FWCP $12. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Family Fishing Nights

Thursdays, July 13 and August 10; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you are free to bring your own. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Glass City River Wall Kayak Tour

Saturday, July 15; 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Rossford Marina, 385 Hannum Ave., Rossford, OH 43460

Check out the country’s largest mural from the water on this kayak paddle. Launching from Rossford Marina, we’ll paddle down river to see the Glass City River Wall and the Toledo skyline, before paddling back up river to return to the marina. Total trip length up to 6 river miles. Previous kayaking experience recommended. See online description for important details. Program fee: $15/$10 FWCP. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Gourd Painting

Sunday, July 16; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Come paint a birdhouse gourd, either as a birdhouse to hang outside, or as a new decoration for you! Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Stories of the Stars

Monday, July 17; 9:00 – 10:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us on the new moon to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. This program is weather dependent and will be canceled in the event of high cloud cover. Registration required. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Homeschoolers: Insect Study

Tuesday, July 18; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Homeschoolers 6 years old and older, join us to learn about the insects around us. Parents must stay with the group. Registration required, register the participating children only. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Managing Insects in the Landscape and Introduction to Integrated Pest Management

Wednesday, July 19; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Do you struggle to keep insect pests off your vegetables and fruit? Learn a strategy for sustainably managing insects that is environmentally friendly. Leader: Michelle Wallace. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Top-Rope Rock Climbing

Friday July 21; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Top off the week by climbing up our 25-foot limestone rock face in this challenge-by-choice beginner friendly experience. All harnesses, helmets, and climbing equipment provided, as well as introductory climbing guidance. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, July 20; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. This is a volunteer program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Native Plants in the Landscape Garden Tour (adults, registration, outdoors)

Saturday, July 22; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Preserve, , 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Cedar Creeks Preserve and residential garden

Learn how to incorporate native plants into your yard! We’ll visit the yard of Hal Mann, an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist who has incorporated plants into his yard. Afterwards, we’ll visit the J.C. Reuthinger Preserve to see the greenhouse and nursery beds before continuing to the award-winning garden at Cedar Creeks Preserve. Limited space is available on the park bus, and we’ll be carpooling from W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Nurture the Nursery: Potluck!

Tuesday, July 25; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Celebrate the close of another month by bringing a dish to share during a potluck near the end of the program. This is a volunteer program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

River Wading

Tuesday, July 25; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area, 27174 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg

Get up close and personal with the life in the Maumee River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water or severe weather. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Kayaking Paddle Skills & Rescue Workshop

Saturday, July 29; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg

Ready to improve your kayaking ability and confidence? Our certified instructors teach you specialized paddle strokes before equipping you with rescue knowledge and plenty of practice in the afternoon. Prepare for an active, challenge-by-choice day with lots of paddling and frequent swimming. All kayaks and gear provided. Personal equipment is welcome, but check with the leader beforehand. Use of a spray skirt is optional. See online description for full details and registration requirements. The registration deadline for this program is Tuesday, July 25.

Program fee: $30/FWCP $25. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.

Farm Hand Skills Challenge

Saturday, July 29; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Put your farmhand skills to the test and measure yourself against other participants! Snacks and water will be provided. Participants will be completing dirty outdoor tasks that require heavy lifting, walking and running. Please dress appropriately. This program is designed for children ages 8-10 years. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897.