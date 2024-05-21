Wood County Parks: Support the parks in style!

Show your support for the Wood County Park District with the purchase of a 90th Anniversary shirt!

Pieces of the design are open to show the shirt color underneath because in the mosaic Oak tree of the parks, it takes all of us to make it great. Thank you for visiting, caring, volunteering, and

90th Anniversary Shirt sales dates: Monday, May 14, 2024 through Monday, May 28, 2024.

Once the sale ends, the shirts are all locally hand-created before being ready to mail out to you. Estimated Delivery Date: 6/12/24 – 6/14/24.

We are the parks. All of us. Thank you for your stylish support!