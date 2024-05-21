North Baltimore, Ohio

May 21, 2024 10:16 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Logo
Temporary
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator
Size Update

Wood County Parks: Support the parks in style!

Support the parks in style!

Show your support for the Wood County Park District with the purchase of a 90th Anniversary shirt!

Pieces of the design are open to show the shirt color underneath because in the mosaic Oak tree of the parks, it takes all of us to make it great. Thank you for visiting, caring, volunteering, and

90th Anniversary Shirt sales dates: Monday, May 14, 2024 through Monday, May 28, 2024.

Once the sale ends, the shirts are all locally hand-created before being ready to mail out to you. Estimated Delivery Date: 6/12/24 – 6/14/24.

We are the parks. All of us. Thank you for your stylish support!

 
Buy a parks shirt!

Sign-up for Summer!
Facebook  Instagram  Web  YouTube

Wood County Park District | 18729 Mercer Rd. | Bowling Green, OH 43402 US

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website