River Wading Wednesday, July 7; 6:30 – 8 pm William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water. Please Register