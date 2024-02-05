Wood County Parks Upcoming Programs

February 2024 Parks Programs:

Base Camp Stories: The Faces in the National Parks, Jodi Harrington

Thursday, February 8; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knights Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

From the mountains to the valleys, from the ocean’s shore to the desert sands, the beauty of every national park is breathtaking to behold. Explorer Jodi Harrington set out to experience them all for herself! Join her as she shares stories of her adventures, where the sights were beautiful but the people made the journey incredible. Host: Craig Spicer



Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, February 8; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Magic in the Greenhouse

Saturday, February 10; 10 – 11:30 am

C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road Perrysburg, OH

This is the time of the year when magic happens in the greenhouse. Join us to learn about our plant conservation efforts, the benefits of native plants, and how you can incorporate what you learn into your gardening at home. Leaders: Sanja Jennings & Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Adults Only: Animal Valentines

Wednesday, February 14; 7:30 – 9 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Grownups! Bring your special someone(s) and learn about nonhuman valentines. Enjoy an evening of trivia and games – see how much you know about the mating rituals of animals near us! Beverages and snacks will be available during this program. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Wood County Parks Monitoring Forum

Thursday, February 15; 6 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Learn about different volunteer monitoring opportunities being offered in your parks, and how you can help to improve our knowledge about the plant and animal species that call our parks home. A short presentation will be given on each program and highlights from last season’s data. This program is great for long-time monitoring volunteers, potential new volunteers, and those just curious to know about what is being seen at the parks! A light dinner will be provided, with time for volunteers to share their experiences and to come together as a community of wildlife enthusiasts. Leader: Jim Witter, with naturalist and stewardship department staff. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Reading Retreat with the Way Library

Saturday, February 17; 10 am – 2 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Register on the Way Library’s Website: https://waylibrary.libcal.com/event/11455977 Join this unique retreat for readers held at W.W. Knight Preserve. There will be opportunities to swap books, journal in nature, do puzzles, or spend your free time reading in our beautiful location. This event is co-hosted by Gathering Volumes, Way Public Library, and Wood County Park District. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Register at waylibrary.info. This retreat is intended for adults only.



Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, February 21; 8:30 – 10 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We will be starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Season Extension

Wednesday, February 21; 6-7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Grow more vegetables! You can get started early with season extension. Learn the basics of using row covers and other methods of controlled agriculture to get your plants in the ground sooner and protect them from frost so they last longer. Leader: Michelle Wallace, OSU Extension. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Bike Fix-It Workshop with Spoke Life Cycles

Wednesday, February 21; 7-8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Learn how to keep your bike in its best riding shape with the bike technicians of Spoke Life Cycles. They will cover pre-ride, post-ride, and middle-of-ride maintenance and demonstrate on bikes during the program so you get first-hand experience of bike repair skills. Host: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Base Camp Stories: Kayaking through Ontario’s Mink and McCoy Islands – Eric Slough

Thursday, February 22; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Eric Slough, Great Lakes kayaker and local ACA kayak instructor as he covers his trip from Snug Harbor, around Franklin Island and through the Mink and McCoy Island chain. Learn about the history, geology, equipment and skills needed to cover a multi-day kayak excursion. Host: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Choose Your Adventure Book Club with the Way Library

Saturday, February 24; 10 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Join adventurous readers for a discussion and activity at this quarterly book club meeting outside the library walls. The winter meeting will be held at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve located at 30730 Oregon Road in Perrysburg. We’ll be discussing Braiding Sweetgrass and will get a tour of the warm greenhouse. Books will be available at the circulation desk ahead of the program. Registration is required on the Way Library website: https://waylibrary.libcal.com/event/11452496

Frog Monitor Training online program

Tuesday, February 27; 7 – 8:30 pm

Zoom

Connect to your parks and add to our knowledge of native frogs and toads by joining the Frog and Toad Calling Survey. Volunteer monitors will be trained to conduct surveys and identify frog species by sight and sound. This is an ongoing volunteer program. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Stop the Spot! What to Know about the Spotted Lanternfly

Thursday, February 29; 7 -8 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

This invasive species has arrived in Northwest Ohio, and this program will empower you with information about the species and ways to prevent its spread. Amy Stone, OSU Extension Educator, will be presenting to give you the information you need to be informed! Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897