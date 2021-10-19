North Baltimore, Ohio

October 19, 2021 11:19 am

Wood County Parks

 
Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
 

October

 
 
Fall Plant Sale
 
Thursday, October 21
10 am – 12 pm AND 5 – 7 pm
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg
 
Purchase native plants for your garden, and support the Friends of the Parks. Plants are $5 each, or three for $10. Cash and check only.
 
 
Outdoor Mindfulness: Learn How to Meditate
 
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Slow down in this four-part outdoor class to discover the foundations of mindfulness meditation. Throughout each class there will be moments of seated meditation, walking meditation, nature awareness activities and time for discussion. This class will take place entirely outside, but in the case of inclement weather we will move inside. This class is appropriate for accompanied teens and adults. 
 
Thursday, October 21; 5:30 – 6:45 pm
 
 
Thursday, October 28; 5:30 – 6:45 pm
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, October 22; 10:30 am – 12 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four.
 
 
 
Masked Hero Geochase: Revenge Tour
 
October 17 – 24
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
October 24 – 31
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
The nature villains are back, and more diabolical than ever in their effort to ruin the parks! Using your smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villains by traveling from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize! Complete all three for a special reward. 
 
Follow our social media for clues…
No registration needed. Free program.
 
 
Monthly Nature Journaling Meetup
 
Saturday, October 23; 1 – 3 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. Free Program
 
 
 
Fall Foliage Fun Walk
 
Wednesday, October 27; 1 – 2:30 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn a little about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown.
 
 
 
Fall Color Hike
 
Friday, October 29; 10 – 11 am
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
Join a naturalist for a hike to admire the seasonal show and take in some scenic views. We’ll talk some about leaf color and seasonal changes in trees along the way. 
 
 
Self-Guided Activities
 
 
Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center
 
Visit the newly-opened Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center at the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Free and open to the public from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset, this interpretive space features a low-level indoor climbing wall, a children’s activity area, informational panels, and windows on wildlife viewing area.
 
 
 
Go Green
 
Find the Go Green passport for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
 
Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils and a Passport to the Parks t-shirt by visiting parks and going green at home.
 
 
 
Autumn Nature Bingo
 
Use these nature bingo sheets on your next park visit to make observing nature an interactive experience.
 
 
 
Photo Contest
 
Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021.
Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage
 
 
 
                            Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.org

