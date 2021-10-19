Wood County Parks

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Slow down in this four-part outdoor class to discover the foundations of mindfulness meditation. Throughout each class there will be moments of seated meditation, walking meditation, nature awareness activities and time for discussion. This class will take place entirely outside, but in the case of inclement weather we will move inside. This class is appropriate for accompanied teens and adults.
Thursday, October 21; 5:30 – 6:45 pm
Thursday, October 28; 5:30 – 6:45 pm