Wood County Police Memorial Service on 5/17

The Wood County Police Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday May 17, 2023, at 12:00 Noon. This service will be held on the front steps of the Wood County Court House.



This service pays tribute to those officers that have been killed in the line of duty here in Wood County. Dating back to 1896, a total of 12 officers have given the ultimate sacrifice here in Wood County. The last officer was in 1984.





The Wood County Ohio Police Memorial Service is held annually in conjunction with the National Police Memorial Service held in Washington. This memorial service is a combined effort of the Wood County FOP Lodge, all law enforcement agencies in Wood County and the Wood County Board of County Commissioners.





Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger will be the keynote speaker. This service is open to the public.