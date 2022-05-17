The Wood County Police Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. We will again be holding this service on the front steps of the Wood County Courthouse.



Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari will be our guest speaker. Officers from various law enforcement agencies from Wood County will be participating in this service.



Toledo Correctional Institution Honor Guard and members of the Wood County Special Response Team will be part of the honor guard.



This service is open to the public.