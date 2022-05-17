North Baltimore, Ohio

May 17, 2022 9:24 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Positions Available with WCCOA
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
2022.03.25 Update website
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Wood County Police Memorial Service

The Wood County Police Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 12:00 Noon.  We will again be holding this service on the front steps of the Wood County Courthouse. 

 Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari will be our guest speaker.  Officers from various law enforcement agencies from Wood County will be participating in this service. 

Toledo Correctional Institution Honor Guard and members of the Wood County Special Response Team will be part of the honor guard.   

This service is open to the public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website