Wood County Prosecutor Dobson: Cole Pled Guilty

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today that Jimmy David Cole

(age 30) of Bowling Green, OH pled guilty to three counts of Murder and two counts of

Felonious Assault in the stabbing death of Alicia Rosa and her unborn child. The State

agreed to dismiss a Tampering with Evidence charge at sentencing. A trial was scheduled to begin today in that case and the plea was taken even as potential jurors were arriving.



The charges stem from the March 30, 2023 incident in Bowling Green, where Miss Rosa died

as a result of receiving four stab wounds. According to a statement of facts presented by

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos, her body was found in her apartment by her parents. She

had been in a relationship with Cole and it is believed that the child she was carrying was

Cole’s. According to the statement, Cole told the police that he went to Miss Rosa’s apartment in the early morning hours of the 30th, where he and Miss Rosa argued before he stabbed her one time in the kitchen. According to the statement, Cole said he then followed Miss Rosa into the living room before stabbing her again. Miss Rosa died minutes later and her child died as a result of the wounds Miss Rosa sustained.



The first two counts of Murder allege that Cole purposefully caused the death of Ms. Rosa

(Count One) and her unborn child (Count Two). The other charges will merge into the first

two at sentencing. Cole’s defense attorney indicated that they may argue that the first two

counts of Murder should merge as well.

Each count of Murder carries a penalty of life imprisonment with parole eligibility after

fifteen years. Should Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman sentence Cole to

consecutive terms, his first opportunity to ask for parole would be in 30 years.



In discussing the plea, Mr. Dobson stated, “this plea is the result of good police work, good

investigation, and good preparation by this office. I commend the work of the Bowling

Green Police Department and am pleased that we were able to start to bring some closure

for Miss Rosa’s devastated family. She was a deeply loved young woman and her baby boy

was much anticipated. My office is taking the position that these were two separate victims

and that, according to the law, they are two separate crimes. We will be arguing that the

first and second charges should not merge and will be asking the judge to run the sentences

consecutively.”

Mr. Cole has been in custody since his arrest on March 31st. His sentencing is set for January 12th at 11a before Judge Kuhlman.