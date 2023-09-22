Wood County Prosecutor: Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today that, on Wednesday,

September 20th, the Wood County Grand Jury returned indictments against the following

individuals:



Xiaosong Wang

Xiaosong Wang was indicted for deaths of 40-year-old Bing Luan Lin and 36-year-old

Zhichun Huang and the wounding of 44-year-old Renshuang Qiu in the early morning hours

of Sunday, September 17th. The incident occurred in a neighborhood in Bowling Green.



Messrs. Lin and Huang were two owners of the Bowling Green restaurant Ninja Hibachi

Sushi Steak House and Messrs. Qiu and Wang were employees there. It is alleged that a

dispute arose at the residence where several employees of the restaurant lived, which

turned deadly. It is alleged that Wang fired on the three others with a .45 caliber handgun,

killing the two victims and wounding the third.



Wang was charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, three

counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Felonious Assault, and two counts of

Possessing Criminal Tools. Attendant to each count except the last two is a specification

that Wang used a firearm during the commission of the offense and two specifications, each

for forfeiture of a handgun. Aggravated Murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison

without the possibility of parole, although it can also carry a life prison term with parole

possibilities after a specified number of years. Murder charges carry a penalty of life in

prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Attempted Murder charges are first

degree felonies carrying a maximum llyear prison sentence each. Felonious Assault

charges carry a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison.



The Possession of Criminal Tools charges each carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison. The specification that Wang used a firearm, only one of which he could be sentenced on, would add a mandatory three years to any other sentence he would serve. Should Wang be convicted of all charges, the Aggravated Murder charges would merge with the Murder charges and he would be

sentenced only on the Aggravated Murder charges. This would also happen with the

Attempted Murder and Felonious Assault charges, with Wang being sentenced on the higher

felonies.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these men who were killed and wounded in this tragic

incident,” Dobson said, “and we are grateful for the quick response and work of the Bowling

Green Police Department, which may well have prevented an even greater tragedy. We will

continue to work with our other law enforcement partners and the witnesses who have

heroically stepped forward to ensure that justice is done here.”



Wang is currently in custody at the Wood County Justice Center, being held on a $2 million

bond and a federal detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His case has

been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman and his arraignment is

scheduled for September 28th.



Aaron Hilt

Hilt was indicted on 13 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, two counts of Operating a

Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and one count of Vandalism. It is alleged that

Mr. Hilt was intoxicated on September 7th when he struck the rear end of an Arlington

School District school bus on 1-75 near North Baltimore. The bus was filled with 39 students

and faculty returning home from a junior high school football game when it was struck.

According to reports, while Mr. Hilt’s vehicle careened off 1-75, through a fence, and came to

rest on a side road, the school bus driver was able to bring the bus to a controlled stop.

Several students and staff went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Each Aggravated Vehicular Assault is an upper-tier felony of the third degree, carrying a

maximum penalty of five years in prison. Vandalism is a felony of the fifth degree with a

maximum penalty of one year in prison. The Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence

charges are each misdemeanors of the first degree. Should Hilt be convicted of all offenses,

he faces a maximum penalty of 66 years in prison. Under Ohio law, sentences on

misdemeanors cannot run consecutively to sentences for felonies.



Hilt has posted a $50,000 bond. His case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas

Court Judge Mary “Molly” L. Mack. His arraignment is scheduled for October 2nd.



Jeffrey Arnold

Arnold was indicted on three counts of Intimidation, four counts of Obstructing Official

Business, two counts of Assault on a Corrections Officer, one count of Harassment with a

Bodily Substance, and 22 Counts of Aggravated Menacing. All 32 charges stem from

allegations of Arnold’s actions while being housed in the Wood County Justice Center,

awaiting trial on a felony charge of Violating a Protection Order, currently before Wood

County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.



It is alleged that, while incarcerated, Arnold has continuously been harassing, threatening, and violent toward the corrections officers. Each Intimidation charge is a lower-tier felony of the third degree, carrying a maximum penalty of three years in prison. The Obstructing Official Business, Assault, and Harassment with a Bodily Substance charges are all felonies of the fifth degree, each carrying a maximum

penalty of one year in prison. The Aggravated Menacing charges are misdemeanors of the

first degree. Should Arnold be convicted of all offenses, he faces a maximum penalty of 16

years in prison.



Arnold remains in custody on both of his cases. His new case will also be assigned to Judge

Reger. His arraignment date is September 26th.