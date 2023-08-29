WOOD COUNTY RECEIVES $6.6M TO STRENGTHEN LOCAL YOUTH BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS SERVICES



Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services

Board (WCADAMHS) and the Children’s Resource Center (CRC) have been awarded $6,646,703

to help strengthen local youth behavioral health crisis services. This funding opportunity is part

of $90 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded by the Ohio Department of

Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS).



The WCADAMHS Board has partnered with CRC to develop a brand new continuum youth crisis

center for the Northwest region. This project will include the expansion of the Crisis Residential

Unit (CRU) to include 10 traditional CRU beds and six Intensive care beds for youth who not be

able to manage living in congregate living without putting themselves or others at risk. The Youth Crisis Center will also offer psychiatric urgent care for youth, continue offering Mobile

Response and Stabilization Services (MRSS), and an observation unit.



CRC has committed to the implementation of Evidence-Based Practices (EBPs) and is looking to expand its current curriculum to include Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Neuro and Bio Feedback in addition to its already healthy menu of EBPs. These EBPs are proven to help stabilize youth in crisis but are also indicated for youth who are at risk for violence against self or others.



“Because of these investments, more Ohioans and their families will have a better response to

their behavioral health crisis needs than ever before,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “With

these projects, Ohio is taking a leap forward to reverse decades of neglect for Ohio’s behavioral

health crisis care system, ultimately creating a more hopeful future for people experiencing a

behavioral health crisis.”



The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people with serious

and persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions throughout the county. The

WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are committed to providing the community with

the highest quality of care. Most services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy

funds and are accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others

have a fee based on ability to pay.



Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and Instagram