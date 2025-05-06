Wood County Recorder Connor Rose Reports on First Quarter Real Estate Activity



BOWLING GREEN, OH — Wood County Recorder Connor Rose has released the first quarter 2025 report detailing real estate transaction activity, including deed and mortgage filings, and compared those numbers with the same period in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Recorder’s Office recorded 1,265 deeds totaling $139,283,069 in consideration. This represents a 7.1% increase in the number of recorded deeds compared to the 1,181 deeds recorded in the first quarter of 2024. However, the total consideration amount is down 12.4% from the $158,891,331 recorded during the first quarter of 2024.

“The increased number of deed recordings suggests ongoing real estate demand and activity throughout the county,” said Rose. “At the same time, the decrease in total consideration indicates a shift toward more modestly priced real estate activity.”

In terms of mortgage recordings, the first quarter of 2025 saw 724 mortgages filed with a total consideration of $640,899,578. This is a 2.7% increase in the number of mortgage documents recorded compared to the 705 mortgages recorded in the same period last year.

However, the total mortgage consideration in the first quarter of 2024 included two large commercial mortgages totaling $1.6 billion, significantly inflating the figure. When adjusted to remove those two transactions, the first quarter 2024 mortgage consideration was $655,667,062, making the 2025 figure a modest 2.25% decrease year-over-year.

“After adjusting for the two unusually large mortgages last year, we’re seeing fairly steady mortgage activity in Wood County,” said Rose. “These numbers reflect a stable and resilient real estate market, even amid changing economic conditions.”

The Recorder’s Office will continue to monitor real estate transaction trends across Wood County and provide public updates regularly.