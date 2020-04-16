Wood County residents can report COVID-19 symptoms via survey

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County residents who feel they may have coronavirus (COVID-19) are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness.

The survey, a partnership with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department and the University of Toledo, is meant to create a better understanding of COVID-19 in Northwest Ohio. Wood County residents are asked to report coronavirus symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/WoodCountyCOVID19.

“Because our testing capacity is still limited, we’re not able to confirm coronavirus in everyone who thinks they may have it. This is a way for us to and get a better picture of how COVID-19 is currently impacting our communities,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey.

People who believe they may be sick with coronavirus are first asked to review CDC’s information about COVID-19 symptoms at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html. If you have concerns about your condition, contact your health care provider.

The survey asks for basic demographic, employment and health information that will only be used to track the coronavirus outbreak. Your information will be stored in an encrypted database and only shared with agencies working to respond to COVID-19. Local health departments will monitor all reports but may not be able to respond to your submission personally.

