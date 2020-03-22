Wood County residents test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

BOWLING GREEN — Two Wood County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Positive tests were recorded in a couple in their 60s who live in Wood County and recently traveled to Europe. The two people have been isolated at home since their return to the United States. They are currently recovering at home.

Individual cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in different areas of Ohio, including Northwest Ohio. The virus is believed to be present in many areas of the state, even if those counties have not yet tested a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

No additional information about the two Wood County residents will be provided in order to protect their privacy.

A video statement about the cases and what Wood County residents can do to stay safe and help can be seen on the health department’s Facebook page and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/EXZ1XNg4nOE.

Ohio has taken wide actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on the health care system. Orders and guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and local health departments, outline how people should work, attend school and conduct business.

For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Those at greatest risk for severe illness are older people and those with other health problems or compromised immune systems. Although younger people may be less likely to experience severe illness, everyone can get sick with COVID-19 and spread the virus to other people.

If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, except to seek medical care if necessary. Other people you live with should stay home too.

As much as possible, stay in a specific “sick room” and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom if possible. Do not go to work or school or interact with other people until all of these things are true:

You have had no fever for 72 hours, without taking medicine that reduces fever.

Your cough or shortness of breath have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms started.

What can I do?

Avoid being around people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

Practice social distancing by avoiding crowds and keeping at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible. Stay at home unless it’s necessary for you to go out.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, computer and phone screens, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes. Don’t share food or drinks.

Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue.

Ask your employer about the possibility of working from home.

