Wood County Road Construction Update

US 6_large 

U.S. Route 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, will be closed for bridge rehabilitation through July. Estimated completion: July

Detour: SR 25 to SR 281 to U.S. 6.

US 6_large 

U.S. Route 6, between southern leg of State Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road through July. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of SR 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing. Estimated completion: August

  • Detour: SR 281 to SR 25
  • Wayne Road closed at U.S. 6. Seek alternate route.
US 20_large 

*New Work* 

U.S. Route 20/23 to southbound Interstate 75, Perrysburg, will be closed for ramp work overnight, Monday, July 20 through Sunday, August 9, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. 

State Route 25, between SR 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September. Estimated completion: September 

  • Northbound SR 25 at Five Point Road, Perrysburg, will be closed for drainage work through Saturday, July 11. 
    • Detour: SR 582 to I-75 to I-475 to SR 25 

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 281 over Interstate 75, Rudolph,will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: July

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.

