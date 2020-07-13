Wood County Road Construction Update

U.S. Route 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, will be closed for bridge rehabilitation through July. Estimated completion: July
Detour: SR 25 to SR 281 to U.S. 6.
U.S. Route 6, between southern leg of State Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road through July. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of SR 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing. Estimated completion: August
*New Work*
U.S. Route 20/23 to southbound Interstate 75, Perrysburg, will be closed for ramp work overnight, Monday, July 20 through Sunday, August 9, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
State Route 25, between SR 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September. Estimated completion: September
- Northbound SR 25 at Five Point Road, Perrysburg, will be closed for drainage work through Saturday, July 11.
- Detour: SR 582 to I-75 to I-475 to SR 25
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September
State Route 281 over Interstate 75, Rudolph,will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: July
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.