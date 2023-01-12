North Baltimore, Ohio

January 12, 2023 10:02 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Fiber Locator
Logo
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials

Wood County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review

 

Wood County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review Committee met on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.  The committee reviewed the following crashes:
  • 10/6/2022            Rt 6 between Sand Ridge and Liberty Hi
  • 12/2/2022            I75 at MP 197
  • 12/3/2022            I-75 at MP 171 (NB Area)
  • 12/14/2022         Turnpike at MP 68
 
The countermeasures established after the review of these crashes are:
  • Always wear your seat belt
  • Ensure you are medically fit to drive before operating a Motor Vehicle
  • Do not drive impaired
  • Do not speed
  • Always drive in the right lane unless passing safely
  • Ensure you are properly rested before operating a Motor Vehicle
 
Next meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2023.  If you need further information or clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website