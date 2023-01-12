Wood County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review Committee met on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The committee reviewed the following crashes:
- 10/6/2022 Rt 6 between Sand Ridge and Liberty Hi
- 12/2/2022 I75 at MP 197
- 12/3/2022 I-75 at MP 171 (NB Area)
- 12/14/2022 Turnpike at MP 68
The countermeasures established after the review of these crashes are:
- Always wear your seat belt
- Ensure you are medically fit to drive before operating a Motor Vehicle
- Do not drive impaired
- Do not speed
- Always drive in the right lane unless passing safely
- Ensure you are properly rested before operating a Motor Vehicle
Next meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2023. If you need further information or clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out.