Wood County Safe Communities Update

Safe Communities announced today that there have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 10 at this time last year.



October is a month filled with traffic safety educational efforts. October 18 -24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Motor Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15-18 in the United States- ahead of all other types of injury, disease, and violence. Safe Communities is committed to reduce the crashes involving youth in Wood County.



October 18 – 24 is also National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. This week is designed to encourage students to choose responsibility and take the opportunity to change the culture of binge drinking on-campus and off. Wood County Safe Communities reminds everyone that it never and option to drink and drive. No matter the amount of alcohol you’ve consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a public transportation method to make it safely to your destination.



Help us spread our traffic safety messages with the goal of lowering the number of teen fatalities as well as the number of alcohol related crashes



If you wish to have programming for any of these initiatives, please contact our Coordinator Sandy Wiechman.



For More Information: Lt. Angel Burgos, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu