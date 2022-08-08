Wood County Safe Communities Update

Wood County Safe Communities announced last Wednesday that there have been 8 fatal crashes in Wood County, compared to 6 this time last year.



According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Move Over Law is a lifesaving law in the state of Ohio that requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. The law applies to vehicles with flashing lights of any color, including law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road construction, maintenance vehicles, utility crews and tow trucks.



The law applies to all roadways and highways in the state, and fines are doubled for failing to comply with it.



The law recognizes that sometimes it is not safe or possible to move over because of traffic or weather conditions or because a second lane does not exist. In those situations, slow down and proceed with caution. Watch for people or objects that could enter your travel lane, and be prepared to stop.



Remember to always Move Over, Slow Down and Pay Attention for every flashing light, every time. It just may save a life.



For More Information:

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu

Lt. Jordan L. Schwochow Ohio State Highway Patrol 419-352-2481