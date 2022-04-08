Wood County Safe Driving: Staggering Statistics

Safe Communities announced Tuesday that there have been 2 fatal crashes in Wood County to date compared to 3 last year at this time.



April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Safe Communities would like to remind you that it is imperative to remove all distractions from your drive.



80% of drivers mistakenly believe that hands-free devices are safer than handheld. This is not true! More than 30 studies show handsfree device don’t make drivers any safer – the brain remains distracted by the conversation. Drivers talking on the phone fail to see 50% of their surroundings while driving. You wouldn’t read a book while driving – so why would you think it is safe to drive while using your phone?

Staggering Statistics

According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, nearly 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%.

NHTSA reports that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

Distracted-driving crashes accounted for 15% of injury crashes and 14% of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2019.

Texting while driving has become an especially problematic trend among younger drivers. In fact, 9% of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in 2019 fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.

According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers have since 2007.

In 2019, there were 566 nonoccupants (pedestrians, bicyclists, and others) killed in crashes involving a distracted driver.

Create Safe Driving Habits

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Put Your Phone Away or Pay

When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Just because other people do it doesn’t mean texting and driving is “normal” behavior.

If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. If your friends text while driving, tell them to stop. Listen to your passengers: If they catch you texting while driving and tell you to put your phone away, put it down.

Remember, when you get behind the wheel, put your phone away. U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

For More Information: