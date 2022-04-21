Wood County Safety Reviewed for 2022

Wood County Safe Communities announced that the First Quarter 2022 Fatal Data Review Committee met on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The following crashes were reviewed:
- Needles at Rangeline Rds
- SR 199 at Five Point Rd.
As a result of the review of this crash, the Fatal Data Review Committee established the following countermeasures:
- Obey all traffic laws
- Wear your seat belt at all times
- Obey all traffic control devices
- Do not drive impaired
For More Information:
- Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu
- Lt. Jordan L. Schwochow Ohio State Highway Patrol 419-352-2481