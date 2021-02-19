Wood County school employees being vaccinated Friday

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County school staff who have chosen to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will receive their first dose during school vaccination events that will take place on Friday, Feb. 19.

Wood County Health Department is the chosen provider for all Wood County schools and is working with community partners to support these mass vaccination efforts, including Mercy Health, Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green Fire Division, Northwood Fire Department and Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS.

Many schools will go to remote learning for students Friday to facilitate three large events where an estimated 2,900 school employees will be vaccinated.

School employees who will be vaccinated during these private events will receive information they need from their school district. School employees should not schedule public appointments through other vaccine providers.

