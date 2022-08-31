North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Second Half Manufactured Home Tax Distributed 

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, this week announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax. 

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $358,955 for the full year. 

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,600.   There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence.  Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,919 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $408,220

That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

           

WOOD COUNTY

   

                  13,964

HISTORICAL CENTER

   

                       297

BOARD OF DD

   

                  34,067

WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

                  15,403

WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING

  

                    5,992

PARK

   

                    4,830

JOB & FAMILY SERV

   

                    4,709

HEALTH DIST.

   

                    2,380

WAY LIBRARY

   

                       279

WC LIBRARY BOND

   

                       516

WC LIBRARY OPER

   

                    1,691

ROSSFORD PUB LIB

   

                    1,357

NO BALT LIBRARY

   

                       631

KAUBISCH LIBRARY

   

                       112

PEMBERVILLE LIB.

   

                       378

WAYNE LIBRARY

   

                       136

WESTON LIBRARY

   

                       686

TOWNSHIPS

   

                  56,920

MUNICIPALITIES

   

                  11,610

SCHOOLS

   

                252,262

    

TOTALS  408,220

TOWNSHIPS

   

MUNICIPALITIES

 

BLOOM

                  147

  

BLOOMDALE

26

CENTER

                    39

  

BOWLING GREEN

3,944

FREEDOM

                  257

  

BRADNER

156

GRAND RAPIDS

                  388

  

CUSTAR

–        

HENRY

                  492

  

CYGNET

11

JACKSON

                  191

  

FOSTORIA

982

LAKE

              12,977

  

GRAND RAPIDS

185

LIBERTY

                  353

  

HASKINS

–        

MIDDLETON

                      –

  

HOYTVILLE

68

MILTON

                    69

  

JERRY CITY

18

MONTGOMERY

                  684

  

LUCKEY

40

PERRY

                    17

  

MILLBURY

–        

PERRYSBURG

              32,163

  

MILTON CENTER

36

PLAIN

                  370

  

NORTH BALTIMORE

1,808

PORTAGE

                    79

  

NORTHWOOD

675

TROY

                2,729

  

PEMBERVILLE

–        

WASHINGTON

                    36

  

PERRYSBURG

686

WEBSTER

                    56

  

PORTAGE

6

WESTON

                3,432

  

RISINGSUN

10

NW WOOD EMS

                  541

  

ROSSFORD

–        

CNTRL JOINT FI

                  240

  

TONTOGANY

–        

MID COUNTY EM

                  520

  

WALBRIDGE

1,046

SOUTH EAST AMB DIST

                1,140

  

WAYNE

38

TOTALS

                  56,920

  

WESTON

1,841

SCHOOLS

   

TARTA

–        

    

SENECA CO HLTH

34

ANTHONY WAYNE LSD

   

TOTALS

11,610

BOWLING GREEN CSD

21,361

    

EASTWOOD LSD

10,251

    

ELMWOOD LSD

2,415

    

FOSTORIA CSD

3,733

    

GIBSONBURG EVSD

     

LAKE LSD

47,222

    

LAKOTA LSD

2,436

    

MCCOMB LSD

530

    

NORTH BALTIMORE LSD

14,025

    

NORTHWOOD LSD

19,860

    

OTSEGO LSD

13,808

    

PERRYSBURG EVSD

10,760

    

ROSSFORD EVSD

89,642

    

FOUR COUNTY JVSD

     

PENTA COUNTY JVSD

15,934

    

VANGUARD VSD

285

    

TOTALS

252,262

    
      

