Wood County Second Half Manufactured Home Tax Distributed 

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, this week announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax.

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $358,955 for the full year.

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,600. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,919 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $408,220

That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 13,964 HISTORICAL CENTER 297 BOARD OF DD 34,067 WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES 15,403 WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING 5,992 PARK 4,830 JOB & FAMILY SERV 4,709 HEALTH DIST. 2,380 WAY LIBRARY 279 WC LIBRARY BOND 516 WC LIBRARY OPER 1,691 ROSSFORD PUB LIB 1,357 NO BALT LIBRARY 631 KAUBISCH LIBRARY 112 PEMBERVILLE LIB. 378 WAYNE LIBRARY 136 WESTON LIBRARY 686 TOWNSHIPS 56,920 MUNICIPALITIES 11,610 SCHOOLS 252,262 TOTALS 408,220