Wood County Second Half Manufactured Home Tax Distributed 

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, this week announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax.
In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $358,955 for the full year.
The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,600. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.
There are 3,919 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $408,220
That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
13,964
HISTORICAL CENTER
297
BOARD OF DD
34,067
WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
15,403
WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING
5,992
PARK
4,830
JOB & FAMILY SERV
4,709
HEALTH DIST.
2,380
WAY LIBRARY
279
WC LIBRARY BOND
516
WC LIBRARY OPER
1,691
ROSSFORD PUB LIB
1,357
NO BALT LIBRARY
631
KAUBISCH LIBRARY
112
PEMBERVILLE LIB.
378
WAYNE LIBRARY
136
WESTON LIBRARY
686
TOWNSHIPS
56,920
MUNICIPALITIES
11,610
SCHOOLS
252,262
TOTALS 408,220
TOWNSHIPS
MUNICIPALITIES
BLOOM
147
BLOOMDALE
26
CENTER
39
BOWLING GREEN
3,944
FREEDOM
257
BRADNER
156
GRAND RAPIDS
388
CUSTAR
–
HENRY
492
CYGNET
11
JACKSON
191
FOSTORIA
982
LAKE
12,977
GRAND RAPIDS
185
LIBERTY
353
HASKINS
–
MIDDLETON
–
HOYTVILLE
68
MILTON
69
JERRY CITY
18
MONTGOMERY
684
LUCKEY
40
PERRY
17
MILLBURY
–
PERRYSBURG
32,163
MILTON CENTER
36
PLAIN
370
NORTH BALTIMORE
1,808
PORTAGE
79
NORTHWOOD
675
TROY
2,729
PEMBERVILLE
–
WASHINGTON
36
PERRYSBURG
686
WEBSTER
56
PORTAGE
6
WESTON
3,432
RISINGSUN
10
NW WOOD EMS
541
ROSSFORD
–
CNTRL JOINT FI
240
TONTOGANY
–
MID COUNTY EM
520
WALBRIDGE
1,046
SOUTH EAST AMB DIST
1,140
WAYNE
38
TOTALS
56,920
WESTON
1,841
SCHOOLS
TARTA
–
SENECA CO HLTH
34
ANTHONY WAYNE LSD
TOTALS
11,610
BOWLING GREEN CSD
21,361
EASTWOOD LSD
10,251
ELMWOOD LSD
2,415
FOSTORIA CSD
3,733
GIBSONBURG EVSD
LAKE LSD
47,222
LAKOTA LSD
2,436
MCCOMB LSD
530
NORTH BALTIMORE LSD
14,025
NORTHWOOD LSD
19,860
OTSEGO LSD
13,808
PERRYSBURG EVSD
10,760
ROSSFORD EVSD
89,642
FOUR COUNTY JVSD
PENTA COUNTY JVSD
15,934
VANGUARD VSD
285
TOTALS
252,262