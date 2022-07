The Wood County Court of Common Pleas is currently accepting submissions for an appointment to the Wood County Public Defender Commission. Each Commission Member is appointed for a four-year term. Those interested should submit a cover letter and resume by 4:30pm on July 29, 2022 to:

Brandy Hartman

Wood County Court Administration Office

1 Courthouse Sq

Bowling Green, OH 43402

bhartman@woodcountyohio.gov