September 8, 2023

Ol’ Jenny

WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAIL INSPECTION RESULTS

 

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce receiving a 100% passage of the annual jail inspection conducted by the state Bureau of Adult Detention. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction inspected on the jail 08/29/2023.

he group of standards being inspected focused on Reception & Release, Classification, Security, Housing, Sanitation and Environmental Conditions, Communication, Visitation, Medical and Mental Health Services, Food Service, Recreation and Programming, Inmate Discipline, Administrative Segregation, Grievance, Staffing, and Staff Training. The inspection consisted of this Inspector receiving and/or reviewing requested documentation and/or materials, touring selected areas of the jail, and having discussions with various jail staff

Mark Wasylyshyn, Wood County Sheriff, said he was especially impressed with the award as this year the jail is going through a major renovation and expansion. The deputies have had to work extremely hard around all of the interruptions that go with the construction.The Wood County Jail has received a 100% passing rate every year Sheriff Wasylyshyn has been Sheriff of Wood County.

