North Baltimore, Ohio

May 7, 2024 2:24 pm

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Received 2023 Clean Plate Award for the Jail Kitchen 

The Wood County Jail has received a 2023 Clean Plate Award”  presented by the Wood County Health Department. The Clean Plate Awardis awarded to fully licensed kitchen facilities who have been dedicated to excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge.

This award specifically mentions the outstanding operation performance that the jail kitchen within the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has done during the past year. Facilities must meet multiple requirements, including having no confirmed foodborne illness within 2 years; and having no administrative hearings and no confirmed complaints in the past 2 licensing periods

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn stated I am especially impressed with the jail kitchen staff getting the Clean Plate Award during the jail expansion and renovation project.” 

For more information contact Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn at 419-354-9008

