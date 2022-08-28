Wood County Sheriff’s Office: SCAM PREVENTION TIPS

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has the following tips regarding scams:



Scammers pretend to be from organizations you know.

o Look up the number to the organization and call them.

· Scammers claim there is a problem.

o No warrants, IRS fines, Utilities are paid with gift cards! Computer companies DO NOT call you if there is a problem with your computer.

o All jails allow people in custody to make a phone call. You can also call any jail to verify is someone is incarcerated.

· You do not pay a fee to win a prize.

o The taxes and fees are taken out of legitimate prizes.

· Thieves want you to act immediately. Most issues do not need immediate attention.

NEVER give your personal information to anyone that calls you. Do not allow people to access your computer. Always call a trusted family member or friend to see if something is legitimate.