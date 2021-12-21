North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrols

 

Bowling Green, OH Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced today that the Wood County Sheriffs Office will be conducting increased patrol through Saturday, January 1, 2022 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office during the National Blitz Campaign Drive Sober Get Pulled Over” 

Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding; all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations

For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohios roadways, log onto to the Wood County Sheriffs Office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov

Mark Wasylyshyn Wood County Sheriff 

